Cardinals Send Clear Message on Marvin Harrison Jr. Playing Through Injury

ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. made his return to action from a heel injury in Week 16's loss to the Atlanta Falcons, and head coach Jonathan Gannon said he emerged fine from the game after missing the previous two weeks:

"Okay, I think he'll be ready for more. We'll see how it kind of goes here. Obviously we had a plan for his reps, where he was at health-wise, I know he wants to play more, so we'll see where he's at. Take it day-by-day," said Gannon at his Monday press conference with reporters.

Harrison has battled injuries to new levels in 2025, as a sophomore campaign at the NFL level was expected to see him take a massive leap across the board -- though he's played in just 11 games this season thanks to appendicitis and heel issues.

Harrison, when speaking with media last week, previously made a comment about playing injured through the rest of the season.

When asked why the Cardinals would keep playing Harrison, Gannon answered with:

"He wants to play. And he wants to help us win. He wants to go out there and play football. So again, we always do what's best for the player. If we thought that we were endangering him, we wouldn't put him out there so if he feels good enough to play, he'll play."

Arizona is 3-12 on the year and will continue to fight for a top five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. They're underdogs in their final two games (both on the road) against the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.

The Cardinals have suffered numerous injuries across the board throughout 2025, which has led to some mind-blowing numbers in terms of players used. According to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, the Cardinals have used 80 players in games this season, which is the most by any NFL team.

"That's a lot of guys," Gannon said bluntly before adding:

"They know it's part of the game. Yes, we've had more this year than since we've been here. That's a fact, but you got to step in and assume roles and play good football."

The Cardinals won't intentionally sit players, as tanking isn't a thing (sorry, fans) and players very much still want to fight for Gannon's job security as much as possible amid current rumors about his hot seat.

By all accounts, Harrison is fine and will continue to play.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News