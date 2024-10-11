How Cardinals Can Replace Will Hernandez
ARIZONA-- The Arizona Cardinals suffered a tough blow in last Sunday's win over the San Francisco 49ers. Starting right guard Will Hernandez went down with a knee injury, which was later revealed to be season-ending.
An OL unit that's been somewhat of a crutch for the Cardinals throughout their history had begun to develop into one of the team's biggest strengths, as offensive coordinator Drew Petzing continues to establish a powerful run game as Arizona's offensive identity.
Hernandez has undoubtedly been the Cardinals' most consistent - if not best overall - big man up front, sporting a 74.2 pass blocking grade, with a perhaps undervalued 69.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. He had yet to allow a sack in 2024, with just eight pressures over his five starts.
Now, the Cardinals will have to look for a replacement. It feels likely that Arizona will go with one of their young in-house options for the time being, but a veteran signing or trade might not be out of the question.
The question simply is: who will fill Hernandez's (big) shoes.
In-house Replacements
The Cardinals do have interior OL depth. Whether that depth is worthy of making 12 collective starts to finish the year remains to be seen.
With the Cardinals in year two of a development-focused rebuild, their younger options aren't without potential, it's just a matter of whether that potential can be fully realized without posing too much of a risk to quarterback Kyler Murray.
G Trystan Colon, 26
Trystan Colon was the immediate replacement in Sunday's game once Hernandez went down. Though he hasn't been the most reliable player for the Cardinals in the past, he stepped up to his role in a big way, helping James Conner pound the ball down the field with relative ease.
He's only played 26 snaps this season, and PFF gives him just a 48.1 overall grade, but he hasn't allowed a pressure or sack in his limited time.
He's still only 26 years old, but is a five-year veteran, with experience in a run-heavy Baltimore Ravens offense. He's used to a mobile quarterback, and has the ability to play any and all interior OL positions--even center if needed.
The Cardinals clearly like Colon and his potential. He's versatile, and relatively reliable. Last season, he played 322 snaps - mainly at left guard - and allowed only nine pressures and two sacks. That isn't a bad track record at all, however he does see a drop-off in run blocking.
It's not unlikely to see Colon in passing situations, as interior pressure can be the death of smaller mobile quarterbacks like Murray. If he can make some strides in the run game, Arizona's offense likely won't see too much of a drop.
G Isaiah Adams, 24
The Cardinals took young interior OL Isaiah Adams out of Illinois in the third round of the 2024 draft. He's another versatile player with good athleticism and a solid work ethic. He's seen notable improvement each year of his college career.
As a run blocker, Adams is likely already up to the task of getting NFL snaps. He's played six snaps in 2024 - all on running downs - and has performed solidly. He was a run-first lineman in college, and could see an increased workload early on.
As a pass blocker, he needs some time to develop. In the preseason, Adams posted a stunning 81.0 run blocking grade, but a dismal 22.9 grade in pass protection.
Expect Adams to mainly see run-blocking action for the time being, unless drastic improvement happens quickly. Adams was an investment in the future, rather than an instant-impact player, so some growing pains are to be expected.
G Jon Gaines II, 24
Jon Gaines II was a fourth-round pick out of UCLA in the 2023 draft. He immediately looked to have serious potential, but suffered a torn ACL ahead of the 2023 season.
Because of this, not much is known about Gaines and his overall ability. He played 70 snaps in the 2024 preseason. Similarly to his counterparts, Gaines showcased a higher proficiency in run blocking than in pass protection.
That said, he was more proficient in passing situations in college. As a whole, Gaines might be one of the most versatile options for the Cardinals in terms of raw ability, but with more question marks surrounding his readiness, and the caveat of an ACL recovery could limit him for the time being.
Gaines has yet to see any regular-season action in 2024, but could se some snaps here or there, depending on the situation. At any rate, it's not likely he'll have a large role, unless further injuries occur, or deficiencies warrant a change to the depth chart.
External Options
It doesn't seem likely the Cardinals will make a splash trade for an interior OL, or that they'll be able to find a starting-quality guard in free agency. The Cardinals have shown their stubbornness to draft and develop rather than throwing money or draft picks at free agents and trade acquisitions.
The truth is, there simply aren't many external options. A trade is the only scenario in which the Cardinals could land someone with a modicum of value. If the Arizona does make an addition, it's likely going to be for a platoon player - perhaps a veteran - to help fill in some cracks left by the in-house solutions.
Dalton Risner, Minnesota Vikings - Trade
Veteran Dalton Risner hasn't played a snap for the Minnesota Vikings this year. He's 29 years old, and a reliable left guard. He's currently on a one-year deal, with a $1.4 million base salary for 2024.
It's not overly likely the Vikings would part with veteran depth, but Risner wouldn't be the most expensive option to acquire. He's been a solid pass-blocker, and could platoon with some of the Cardinals' better run-blockers.
The only caveat - Risner has only played left guard. That could necessitate seeing Evan Brown shift over to right, or a variety of creative personnel groups.
Isaiah Wynn, Miami Dolphins - Trade
Wynn was a first-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2018, but now sits on the Miami Dolphins' bench. He hasn't played a snap in 2024, and has seen inconsistent numbers, but has also put up some excellent seasons.
He's on a one-year deal, worth $1.125 million base. He's been versatile, moving from tackle to guard in 2023. If the Cardinals need someone to play multiple positions, Wynn is a solid choice, although it might be tough for Miami to part with a former first-round player who is yet to turn 28.
Keith Ismael - Cardinals Practice Squad
Ismael hasn't played a regular-season snap for the Cardinals. He's listed as a center, but has some experience at RG. The Cardinals could elevate him from their practice squad for depth purposes, or to give him a spot start if another injury occurs, or if one of their other options is benched.
He's cheap, young, and has some potential, but likely isn't up to the task of starting in the NFL right now. He'd figure to be an emergency option for the time being.