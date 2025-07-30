How to Watch Every Arizona Cardinals Preseason Game
ARIZONA -- All three of the Arizona Cardinals' preseason games will be featured on Arizona's Family in August, as officially announced by the team:
"The Emmy-award winning Arizona Cardinals Broadcast Network will produce all three of the Cardinals 2025 preseason games. They can be seen locally in Phoenix on Arizona’s Family (CBS 5, KPHO-TV) beginning Saturday, August 9 vs. Kansas City.
"Former Cardinals linebacker and current ESPN analyst Sam Acho will join Cardinals play-by-play announcer Dave Pasch and team reporter Dani Sureck (sideline) to call the action on TV. Paul Calvisi will join Acho and Sureck for the Las Vegas Raiders broadcast on August 23.
"Acho played nine years (2011-19) in the NFL, including his first four seasons with the Cardinals after the team drafted him in the fourth round in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Texas. He played 51 games (32 starts) with the Cardinals and had 13.0 sacks and 126 tackles.
"Each game broadcast will be preceded by a 30-minute pregame show that will be hosted by Arizona’s Family sports anchor Mark McClune."
The Cardinals host the Kansas City Chiefs (Week 1) and Las Vegas Raiders (Week 3) while being on the road for Week 2's battle against the Denver Broncos - whom they'll also share a joint practice with.
"The Cardinals pregame and game broadcasts will be shown in Tucson on KOLD News 13 and in Northern Arizona, Yuma and Albuquerque, NM on Arizona’s Family Sports. The preseason games against the Broncos and Raiders will also air live on NFL Network outside of Arizona.
"On the radio side, Paul Calvisi (play-by-play) will be joined by new Cardinals radio analyst A.Q. Shipley (analyst) on the call for the Chiefs and Broncos games. Craig Grialou will join Shipley for the Raiders broadcast. Each Cardinals game can be heard on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.
"The Cardinals Spanish radio broadcast will once again feature Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) and Irving Villanueva (analyst) on Fuego 106.7 FM this season."
Arizona begins preseason action next Saturday, Aug. 9.