Training Camp Notebook: Arizona Cardinals Stars Shine
GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals just wrapped up training camp practice No. 6 - their second padded practice - and after a dismal opening day of contact, the offense saw its stars shine at State Farm Stadium.
It was again the Marvin Harrison Jr. show - as the former No. 4 overall pick continues his impressive streak of highlight reel plays with preseason action nearing.
Trey McBride also got in on the fun, continuing his dominant form from last season.
Cards Camp Coverage
It was Arizona's second consecutive high tempo day with pads on, a decision head coach Jonathan Gannon made with Wednesday arriving as an off day for his team.
However, even after individual drills and special teams work, one-on-one's were pretty lackluster with little to no noteworthy plays made by either side of the ball.
The Cardinals went into their first team period, which saw their offense go up-tempo - and resulted in the grabs made by Harrison/McBride.
During first team work, Max Melton and Garrett Williams were the two base cornerbacks with Will Johnson entering as a third corner in nickel packages. Jacoby Brissett continued to look in complete command of the Cardinals' second-team offense, though he did sail a wide open touchdown pass to tight end Josiah Deguara.
Red zone work is where the action truly began to pick up on Tuesday.
Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing flashed some new offensive looks in the period:
Petzing also tried to get cute with a designed quarterback draw play with the second-team offense, though Brissett had the ball stripped from him with the defense recovering.
The following sequence happened near the goal line in red zone drills:
- Garrett Williams had a tremendous pass break-up in the far corner of the end zone, which prompted some chatter to the offense. To this point, we hadn't seen much trash talk between the offense/defense to this point.
- Jalen Thompson then picked off a Kyler Murray pass, which led to even more yelling from Nick Rallis' group.
- McBride managed to find the end zone on the next play, tossing the ball to the moon and making a statement of his own.
While seven-on-sevens happened after (Max Melton picked Murray off - which was the only notable play from the period), the linemen began their own one-vs-one drills. Though the defensive side of the ball seemingly won a lot of the reps, first-year starting guard Isaiah Adams impressed when facing Darius Robinson:
The Cardinals then finished with a low tempo team period before the final horn blew.
Camp battles - specifically at cornerback and linebacker - continue to evolve, and Gannon was asked about the interchanging rotation of bodies between the depth charts:
"No reps are taken with a grain of salt. I would say we kind of mix and match - I know you see who's the ones and who's the twos and the threes but right now, everyone's getting equal reps. There's a plan for that," said Gannon.
"As we get going here - which we are getting going - but the mixing and matching of groups, the different units playing against different units. I like that. ... So I like to kind of mix and match people and who they're going against, who they're playing with, you know what I mean?
"So there's all kind of a plan for that. And then as it starts to settle down, they're competing for their roles right now, but at some point you got to define roles, and that's kind of what they are."
Expect more fluidity and opportunity for those position battles as training camp has now reached its halfway point.
The Cardinals are back to work on Thursday.