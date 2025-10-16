Injured Cardinals RB Shares Hopeful Update
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals RB Trey Benson is currently on injured reserve, meaning he'll have to miss at least four games before being cleared to return to action.
That could be soon.
Benson, responding to a Cardinals fan on X, says he's healing just fine:
Benson suffered a knee injury - widely reported as a meniscus tear that required surgery - in Week 4's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
Head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters Benson is expected back at some point this season. The earliest he can return is Week 10's road trip to Seattle.
Benson stepped into the starting role for James Conner, who is out for the entire year with a foot injury.
“Yeah, it's tough to lose any of them. You never want to see any of your boys, teammates go out. But he'll be back. We'll be back," Kyler Murray said on Benson's injury.
"I'm confident in that next man up. I have full faith in the running back room. Those guys have to step up and I know that they will.”
Now, the Cardinals are rolling with a crew of running backs that includes Bam Knight, Michael Carter and Emari Demercado.
Arizona's offensive injuries have even extended to the quarterback room, where Kyler Murray could miss multiple weeks with his foot injury. The Cardinals are 2-4 entering their Week 7 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
Benson, a second-year running back out of Florida State, has provided the few sparks Arizona's rushing attack has managed to produce this season with 5.5 yards per carry.
His acceleration has been flashed at certain points this year - giving the Cardinals explosive runs of 52 and 29 yards before his injury.
Many believe the Cardinals' run game took a massive hit after the departure of offensive line coach Klayton Adams, who was also heavily involved in scheming and game-planning.
Arizona's 113 rushing yards per game is substantially behind their previous clip of 144 last season. In their last outing against the Indianapolis Colts, the Cardinals shifted towards a heavy pass approach.
"I thought we were pretty efficient in the run game. We haven't generated that explosive that we've kind of been looking for, but I thought we did a couple good things in the run game so it's just the marrying of that," Gannon said on the balance of run/pass.
With Will Hernandez back as the starting right guard, a healthy Benson could give the Cardinals another boost to the offense.
According to Benson, that boost could be coming as soon as possible.