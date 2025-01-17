James Pearce Named 'Perfect' Cardinals Draft Fit
ARIZONA -- It's anybody's guess as to what the Arizona Cardinals will do with the No. 16 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, as options are aplenty for an organization that has a handful of avenues they can take to upgrade the talent on their roster.
The most obvious position many believe Arizona needs immediate help at is edge rusher, and there's a handful of names the Cardinals could target.
Pro Football Focus says Tennessee Volunteers edge rusher James Pearce is the perfect fit in the desert:
"Quick, how many Arizona Cardinals defensive starters can you name other than Budda Baker? The Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis deserves an award for the production he was able to get out of the players on their roster in 2024, but he needs more weapons to work with in 2025," said PFF.
"The Arizona Cardinals defense generated a pressure on just 201 plays in 2024 which ranked them No. 26 in the NFL. Even if 2024 first-round pick Darius Robinson pans out as an effective player, the Cardinals will still need more talent on their front seven and especially someone who can bring some consistent pass-rushing ability to the edge of their defense
"Pearce has had over 50 pressures in his last two seasons of play against SEC offensive lines. Pearce has a burst around the edge and his 22.7% pass-rush win rate shows he has the ability to beat the man across from him that the Cardinals desperately need for their defense so they don’t have to heavily rely on scheme to get pressure."
Pearce has been a popular mock draft option for Arizona in the first round, though other players such as Georgia's Mykel Williams have also been linked with the Cardinals.