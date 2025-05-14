Keep an Eye on This Cardinals Undrafted Free Agent
Most of the coverage surrounding the Arizona Cardinals' offseason has been rightfully centered around the first period of free agency and the NFL Draft. That's as it should be, considering the wealth of defensive players GM Monti Ossenfort brought on to help flip Arizona's defense from a crutch into a strength.
But Arizona also made several moves post-draft, bringing in a plethora of undrafted free agents — a post-draft tradition for all 32 teams.
It's always an instance of "what if?" oftentimes, these players have exciting potential, but roster constraints simply do not offer enough flexibility, especially for positions that already have depth.
But Pro Football Focus' Ben Cooper highlighted one undrafted free agent from each team. For the Cardinals, its OL Jeremiah Byers out of Florida State that got the nod.
Cooper writes:
"The theme of the Cardinals’ UDFA class is clear: the offensive line. Arizona added just six players after the 2025 NFL Draft, three of whom play along the front-five and excelled to a degree in college.
"Byers stands out for his consistency across six seasons of college action. He surrendered only seven sacks in that span, four coming in his 2021 campaign, and posted 70.0-plus PFF pass-blocking grades in his final two seasons at Florida State.
"All but three of Byers’ 3,328 snaps in college were at right tackle, where Jonah Williams slots in for the Cardinals ahead of a contract year. Byers, if he makes the roster, wouldn’t have to wait long to get a shot at playing time."
The Cardinals do have some questions about their offensive line, and they do seem to put forward plenty of faith in younger developmental pieces of that trench unit.
The Williams situation is a bit tricky due to his contract size, and the fact that Arizona did re-sign veteran tackle Kelvin Beachum, though Beachum is 35 years old and on a one-year deal. Meanwhile on the left side, Paris Johnson Jr. will likely play nearly every snap at LT, barring injury.
Byers certainly has some skill, and has decent size at 6-foot-4, 331 pounds, but it might be a bit more difficult for the Florida State product to carve out much of a role without an excellent camp. That is very much on the table, however, as there is little tackle depth beyond Beachum.
Still, some of the best NFL stories are ones that come from undrafted free agents. The current Cardinals regime is certainly not in the business of wasting contracts when feasible, and Byers could be a name to watch intently as roster moves begin to happen.