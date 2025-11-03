Cardinals Get Huge Defensive Boost Before Monday Night Football vs Cowboys
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are set to see two big names on their defense hit the field tonight for their Week 9 Monday Night Football battle against the Dallas Cowboys.
Ahead of prime time, the Cardinals officially activated DL Walter Nolen and CB Garrett Williams from their respective injury lists.
RB Michael Carter was also elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.
Walter Nolen III Set for NFL Debut
It's been a long time coming for Nolen, who hasn't played an official snap for the Cardinals since suffering a calf injury before training camp.
Now, Arizona's defensive line could potentially get a big boost, as Nolen was heralded as a disruptive presence in the interior with capability of reaching the quarterback - something the Cardinals' defensive line has struggled to do outside of Calais Campbell.
Against a high-octane Cowboys offense, the Cardinals will need that pressure early and often to upset Dallas.
Garrett Williams Returns
Williams, one of the league's best slot cornerbacks, will make his return to action after suffering a knee injury in Week 2.
Thankfully, his injury wasn't considered season-ending - which was a big break for a Cardinals secondary that previously lost Starling Thomas and Sean Murphy-Bunting prior to the season.
Williams' versatility to play on the boundary or inside at a high level has certainly been missing from Arizona's defense, which statistically has been one of the league's worst in the fourth quarter.
If the questionable Will Johnson can go with his groin injury, Arizona's secondary should be back to its Week 1 full strength.
Michael Carter Boosts RB Room
The Cardinals' rushing attack simply isn't what it was last season, and with Trey Benson set to miss at least one more game until he can return from injured reserve, Carter will look to have ample opportunities tonight alongside Bam Knight to potentially keep the chains moving for Arizona.
Carter has bounced up and down the practice squad dating back to last season but has consistently been heralded as a key guy in the locker room.
Last-Minute Dallas Cowboys Moves
The hosts in Dallas made a handful of roster moves ahead of tonight (h/t The Spun):
- Placed LB Jack Sanborn on injured reserve.
- Activated C Cooper Beebe from injured reserve-Designated for Return.
- Signed RB Malik Davis to the active roster from the practice squad.
- Elevated DB Zion Childress and TE Princeton Fant from the practice squad.
Kickoff is at 6:15 PM MST.