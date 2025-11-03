All Cardinals

Cardinals Get Huge Defensive Boost Before Monday Night Football vs Cowboys

Key defensive stars return for the Arizona Cardinals as two were activated ahead of MNF vs the Cowboys, potentially changing the course of the game.

Donnie Druin

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams (21) is introduced before their game against the Carolina Panthers at State Farm Stadium on Sept 14, 2025.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams (21) is introduced before their game against the Carolina Panthers at State Farm Stadium on Sept 14, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are set to see two big names on their defense hit the field tonight for their Week 9 Monday Night Football battle against the Dallas Cowboys.

Ahead of prime time, the Cardinals officially activated DL Walter Nolen and CB Garrett Williams from their respective injury lists.

RB Michael Carter was also elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.

Walter Nolen III Set for NFL Debut

Arizona Cardinals DL Walter Nole
Aug 2, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Walter Nolen III in the Red and White practice during training camp at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's been a long time coming for Nolen, who hasn't played an official snap for the Cardinals since suffering a calf injury before training camp.

Now, Arizona's defensive line could potentially get a big boost, as Nolen was heralded as a disruptive presence in the interior with capability of reaching the quarterback - something the Cardinals' defensive line has struggled to do outside of Calais Campbell.

Against a high-octane Cowboys offense, the Cardinals will need that pressure early and often to upset Dallas.

Garrett Williams Returns

Arizona Cardinals CB Garrett William
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) celebrates his touchdown on a recovered fumble with teammates Garrett Williams (21) and Dante Stills (55) during their game against the Carolina Panthers at State Farm Stadium on Sept 14, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams, one of the league's best slot cornerbacks, will make his return to action after suffering a knee injury in Week 2.

Thankfully, his injury wasn't considered season-ending - which was a big break for a Cardinals secondary that previously lost Starling Thomas and Sean Murphy-Bunting prior to the season.

Williams' versatility to play on the boundary or inside at a high level has certainly been missing from Arizona's defense, which statistically has been one of the league's worst in the fourth quarter.

If the questionable Will Johnson can go with his groin injury, Arizona's secondary should be back to its Week 1 full strength.

Michael Carter Boosts RB Room

Arizona Cardinals RB Michael Carte
Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Michael Carter (22) runs against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Cardinals' rushing attack simply isn't what it was last season, and with Trey Benson set to miss at least one more game until he can return from injured reserve, Carter will look to have ample opportunities tonight alongside Bam Knight to potentially keep the chains moving for Arizona.

Carter has bounced up and down the practice squad dating back to last season but has consistently been heralded as a key guy in the locker room.

Last-Minute Dallas Cowboys Moves

Dallas Cowboys OL Cooper Beeb
Dec 29, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys guard Cooper Beebe (56) blocks Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Oren Burks (42) at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The hosts in Dallas made a handful of roster moves ahead of tonight (h/t The Spun):

  • Placed LB Jack Sanborn on injured reserve.
  • Activated C Cooper Beebe from injured reserve-Designated for Return.
  • Signed RB Malik Davis to the active roster from the practice squad.
  • Elevated DB Zion Childress and TE Princeton Fant from the practice squad.

Kickoff is at 6:15 PM MST.

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!