3 Questions Cardinals Must Still Answer
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals had a pretty successful offseason.
After missing the playoffs entirely following a 6-4 record and lead in the NFC West, figures such as GM Monti Ossenfort and HC Jonathan Gannon faced tough questions approaching a third pivotal season in 2025.
The Cardinals needed to improve - but how exactly should they do so?
With some of the highest cap space in the league, Arizona quickly went to work and signed big names such as Josh Sweat, Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell.
The 2025 NFL Draft saw the Cardinals snag names such as Walter Nolen and Will Johnson to begin festivities. Six of seven draft picks landed on that side of the ball with the offense's lone representative coming in sixth-round offensive guard Hayden Conner.
While there still could be a move or two left in the tank, Ossenfort and co.'s job on the roster is mostly done.
Though the offseason can be overall considered a success, there's still a few questions the Cardinals must face as training camp is nearly two months away:
Cardinals Must Still Answer These Questions
1. What's going on with the offensive line?
The Cardinals still don't know what the right side of their offensive line will look like. Prior starter Will Hernandez is still recovering from an ACL injury and remains a free agent while the same could be said for right tackle Jonah Williams - though he's still under contract with Arizona for one more season.
Are the Cardinals confident in Isaiah Adams to get the job done? Can Kelvin Beachum still play up to par?
2. Will Continuity Pay Dividends for Cardinals Offense?
Because the Cardinals opted to heavily invest in the defensive side of the ball, Arizona made no major changes or shakeups to their offense.
The Cardinals have been on record, numerous times, expressing their confidence in Kyler Murray and Drew Petzing to take steps in the right direction, though Arizona is still running it back with the same group of players that collapsed towards the second half of the season.
3. How Will Cardinals Handle Massive Depth at DL/CB?
These two position groups were previously considered to be a weakness in years past, though the Cardinals now have successfully bolstered both - to the point where a talented player in each room will be the odd man out.
It's a good problem to have, though the Cardinals will have to be smart in terms of both identifying who should emerge as starters and who will be utilized on the 53 man roster.