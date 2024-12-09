All Cardinals

Kyler Murray: I Let Cardinals Down

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray takes ownership for the loss.

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) reacts after being sacked on the final play of the against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is at the center of criticism, flack and everything between after Week 14's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Perhaps rightfully so.

Murray tossed a handful of interceptions early in action that saw Seattle take a commanding lead in the first half, one the Cardinals couldn't overcome. Murray's thrown five interceptions in his last three games and Arizona's sliding on a three-game losing streak as a result.

Not every ounce of responsibility falls on Murray, though when you're the franchise quarterback, such is life when things aren't going your way.

"I feel like I let the team down today. Self-explanatory. You can't do that," Murray told reporters following the game.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon says not everything is on Murray following the loss.

“I think every game's a little bit different. I thought he stuck in there and made some big time throws though, but he has to protect the ball a little bit better. That's not just him, that's all 11 so there'll be a lot of corrections off those plays to what needs to happen," said Gannon.

"I honestly thought the first play, 13 (Seahawks CB Ernest Jones IV) made a really good play. That's where the ball should have went, and he kind of read his eyes and rocked back out of it. He was playing the strong side and came back to the weak. That was good play, so give credit to them.”

Now, with the Cardinals out of control in terms of postseason positioning, Murray says the team has no time to feel sorry for themselves.

“It sucks, obviously, when you put yourself in this position, but at the end of the day, we got to show up again. We got another home game next week. Put our best foot forward when it comes down to it.”

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

