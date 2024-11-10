Kyler Murray Sets Cardinals Record
GLENDALE -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has set a new franchise record with 17 consecutive completions against the New York Jets in Week 10.
To publish, Murray has completed 22/24 passes for 266 yards and one touchdown while adding two more rushing touchdowns to his resume.
The Cardinals currently lead New York 31-6 in the late stages of the game.
Murray has been unbelievably great not only in Week 10, but for a good chunk of the season. Now fully healthy and under the second-year guidance of offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, Murray and the rest of the Cardinals have surprised everybody with a 5-4 record ahead of Sunday, good enough to lead the division.
Despite the win last week, Murray was unsatisfied with how he played.
“You just flush it. To be able to win a game like that and not have to do what I usually have to do in order to win my whole career, it’s kind of a beautiful thing. Just to be able to hand the ball off, play defense and win. Yeah, that's something that good football teams can do," said Murray.
"I don't want to say we're good right now, but we're growing. Each and every week trying to get better and better, that's the mindset. It doesn't make me think anything less of what we can accomplish offensively or myself. I think that's what the game called for. That's how they were playing us and it wasn't technically all bad. I just had a bad taste in my mouth.
"Why? Probably because I missed (TE) Trey (McBride). If I had hit Trey (and) had a touchdown, I probably would've felt way better about the game. Cool, I'll hand the ball off all day. You go back to the drawing boards and another week of preparation versus a great team that we have to be ready for. I'm not allowing it to affect this week.”
It's safe to say the Cardinals' franchise quarterback will feel better about this performance.