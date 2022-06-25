Arizona Cardinals players Kyler Murray and Maxx Williams took to Twitter to speak about the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade

On Friday morning, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, ruling that people do not have a constitutional right to an abortion. The decision ends a protection that lasted almost 50 years. The right to an abortion will now be decided by individual states and 13 states will make abortion illegal within 30 days.

The controversial ruling has led to an outcry on social media. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was one of the many voices speaking out against the decision.

In a tweet Murray said, “No one should be able to force their beliefs on anyone’s body, that is not right. Sending love to our women.”

Murray was not the only Cardinal to voice disapproval of the court's ruling. Tight end Maxx Williams said in a tweet, “Like what I’m saying or not and I hate being political but … Being super close to both my sisters, I am heart broken not only for them but for all women today. How can a man tell a woman what she Can or Can’t do with her body.”

Former Cardinal wide receiver Hakeem Butler spoke out about the concern that the court's ruling stems from a religious perspective instead of a constitutional one. In a tweet, Butler said, "Your religion does not matter when these laws come in to play. Your religion isn’t the only religion in these United States."

It wasn’t just Cardinals speaking on the issue. Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder said in a tweet, “HAVING A DAUGHTER IN THIS WORLD LIVING & GROWING UP IM CONFUSED, SAD & ANGRY OF THE SUPREME COURT RULING! ILL CONTINUE TO PRAY FOR ALL WOMAN RIGHTS.! MAY GOD BLESS YOU ALL.”

The disapproval of the court's decision from athletes mirrors most U.S. citizens. Forbes reported that a Gallup poll showed that 80% of Americans supported abortion in “all or most cases.”

The state of Arizona does not have a “trigger ban” and the future of abortion rights in Arizona is still unclear. Gov. Doug Ducey signed an anti-abortion law in March that bans abortions after 15 weeks. The Arizona Central reported that Planned Parenthood has paused medical and surgical abortions in the state.