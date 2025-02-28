Legendary Cardinals Radio Voice Retires
Arizona Cardinals color analyst Ron Wolfley is stepping down from his position calling games for the organization after 20 seasons, according to the official team website.
He will continue holding his spot as a host on Arizona Sports' "Wolf and Luke" while continuing his role on "Big Red Rage" moving forward, though Wolfley says as for game days, he's on to bigger and better things.
"The game of football is in my blood," Wolfley said (h/t Darren Urban). "I come from a football family. "God used football in my life, and I am so grateful to him for allowing me to strap on the boots and bloody up the knuckles.
"But it's time to slow down. Be a father. Be present with my kids. And serve my God and my family better."
His broadcast partner in Dave Pasch offered the following to Urban:
"Not only was Wolf a great broadcast partner for the last 20 years, but a great friend," Pasch said.
"I'm thankful that will continue even though we won't be next to each other on Sundays during the fall.
"It'll be strange to look over and see somebody else there even if that person is great and a good guy, because Wolf has set a high standard in both categories. Entertaining, and iconic in the Valley."
Wolfley - who will turn 63 this year - was a four-time Pro Bowler with the St. Louis/Phoenix Cardinals from 1986-89. In ten years of playing fullback, he appeared in 145 games and was the only player to have played for both the St. Louis Cardinals and Rams.
Pasch added, "I think this is something Wolf has been wrestling with for some time. I know this is not an easy decision for him. It's a decision for the right reasons.
"I keep telling him, 'You're gonna miss it, when it's September and there are games and you're not there.' I think he knows he's going to miss it. I think he knows there will be a part of it that's painful to listen and watch the games and not be part of it. But I know he's at peace with the decision."
Wolfley's distinct voice and character will be missed in the booth.