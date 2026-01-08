ARIZONA — Jonathan Gannon is out as the Arizona Cardinals' head coach after three years of service, and opinions continue to pour in on an unfortunately underwhelming tenure.

The latest, and perhaps loudest voice, has come in the form of former Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu, who didn't pull any punches when speaking on a recent episode of In The Bayou With Tyrann Mathieu.

"That's the life of a loser. I gotta tell you, it wouldn't have taken me three years to figure out," Mathieu said on his podcast.

Mathieu went on to share his perspective as not only a former player, but also a former member of the organization as well.

"Just from the perspective of figuring out how to use your best players. Like when I watch Cardinals games I say to myself, 'Man, they don't know what to do with Budda Baker. They don't know what to do with Marvin Harrison' and I think as a coach, you should lose sleep trying to draw up ways and scheme up ways to make those dudes look great.

"Because it's those dudes who are going to propel the team. They're going to bring other guys around the league [to Arizona] because you see the way you see them play, having fun, and the way that they're featured, it makes other dudes want to go play with them.

"When you don't show off your best stuff, nobody wants to deal with you. Even from him [Jonathan Gannon] I just don't believe in his passion. You got to have some passion, man. It's got to mean something to you. Just too many times in press conferences and stuff, he's just nonchalant.

"He's arguing with Josh Weinfuss. I remember Josh was there when I was there, and Josh is that dude in the room. He's like, 'when you're doing well, I'm going to support you. And when you're doing bad, I'm going to ask you a hard question' and he [Gannon] still hasn't figured out that. It's hard to create fans under that sort of environment.

"I wish him well. I thought he did a great job with the Eagles when he was their defensive coordinator. Sometimes coaches aren't ready for that sort of a step."

Many share the opinion of Mathieu, though it was apparent from Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill and general manager Monti Ossenfort the decision to move on from Gannon wasn't easy.

From a locker room perspective, Gannon clearly still had votes of confidence from his players leading up to the final hours before his departure became official.

However, it was clearly time to part ways and seek fresh blood at the position.

