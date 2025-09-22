Marvin Harrison Jr. Delivers Emotional Post-Game Message
Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. is struggling.
The former No. 4 overall pick hasn't quite performed to outside expectations just three games into his sophomore season.
He also hasn't lived up to his own.
Marvin Harrison Jr. Gets Emotional After 49ers Loss
Speaking with reporters following Arizona's loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3, Harrison offered the following:
"A lot of emotion. Just disappointed really," a clearly shaken Harrison said.
"I know what I put into the game. It just doesn't feel the best. ... Everybody's got a job to do - I'm not doing my job at a high enough level at the moment."
Harrison's now emerged out of back-to-back weeks with drops considered to be more on the brutal side of the spectrum - Week 3's coming with Harrison wide open downfield.
“I think I know what I’m capable of and to go out there and not play nowhere near to the best of my abilities, it’s frustrating. It hurts the team and I got to get better," Harrison added.
After three weeks, Harrison has caught just 10 of 17 targets for 142 yards and 1 TD. His receiving grade of 60.9 on Pro Football Focus ranks 55th out of 68 wideouts in the league.
Arizona's offense has been nothing short of a mess to begin these three weeks - and a big talking point of their dysfunction resonates with the overall lack of opportunity and production from a receiver prospect that was dubbed generational entering the league.
"Win, lose, or draw, I’m going to continue to give my guys a chance. That’s just the confidence I have in them. And I know nine times out of ten he’s going to make that play," Kyler Murray said on Harrison's drop.
The Cardinals have talked at length in press conferences about getting Harrison going - though we've yet to see any proof in the pudding.
Harrison was just one of a handful of players who weren't able to come down with the football in their first loss of the season - which was a talking point for Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon following the game.
“Yeah, obviously that's a fundamental of playing football that we have to do better because it bit us today. We definitely had a couple drops in there that hurt. That happens," Gannon told reporters.
"But when those things do happen, that's what leads to winning and losing. Those are the margins we're talking about. We all just have to play a little bit better.”