Mock Draft: Cardinals Trade Out of First Round
Welcome back to Mock Draft Monday, Arizona Cardinals fans!
The Cardinals only have five draft picks currently and would certainly be interested in getting some more ammo for a draft class loaded on defense – which should be the top priority for upgrading this offseason.
Fear not, for I found a trade candidate to move down and get an extra day two pick along with a future second-round pick in 2026! The move helped me land a crucial depth player, but the slide down the board netted me the hottest name in college football right now.
Let’s dive in.
TRADE:
Arizona sends pick 16 to Cleveland
Cleveland sends picks 33 and 67 and a 2026 second-round pick
The mock saw the Browns select Travis Hunter with the second overall pick and bypass a quarterback. But, when they saw a chance to go up and get a sliding Kelvin Banks and shore up the offensive line, they pounced.
The Cardinals, who are plenty happy with Paris Johnson Jr., gladly accepted a move down to secure an early third-round pick and a second-round pick in 2026.
33. (via Cleveland) Jack Sawyer, Edge Rusher, Ohio State
The man of the hour as of late, Sawyer is the hottest name in college football after his unbelievable strip-sack and subsequent scoop-and-score touchdown against Texas to seal Ohio State’s Cotton Bowl win and send the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
Beyond the scope of that game, Sawyer has made plays all year long and he’s put together a marvelous senior year as a swan song for his time with Ohio State. The 6’5 and 260lbs edge rusher has improved each season and is primed to crash the first-round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Cardinals will joyfully add the veteran pass rusher to their floundering room and see an instant jump in production. Sawyer will become a fan favorite in no time.
47. Matthew Golden, Wide Receiver, Texas
Golden isn’t the most popular man in the desert after being one of the biggest players involved in ending the Arizona State Sun Devils season at the Peach Bowl, but he’s a damn good receiver. Like Sawyer, Golden has made himself some serious money in the College Football Playoff and he’s also on a collision course to potentially crash day one of the draft.
Texas’s passing attack took a big step forward this season with Golden stepping up as Quinn Ewers’ top target, posting just under 1,000 receiving yards and 17 yards per reception along with nine touchdowns.
Arizona needs some more depth at wide receiver and someone to take the top off the defense, something Golden can provide for both needs.
67. (via Cleveland) TJ Sanders, Interior Defensive Lineman, South Carolina
With an extra third-round selection, the Cardinals get Dante Stills a partner-in-crime from the interior of the defensive line with Sanders, who is rising up boards and can blow everyone away with a good NFL Scouting Combine showing.
On what was one of college football's best pass rushing defenses, Sanders managed four sacks from the inside plus 51 tackles, which led all the Gamecocks’ defensive linemen and was fifth overall. In three seasons, Sanders nabbed 9.5 total sacks and 110 tackles.
Sanders will come to the desert and find himself a role as a rotational player along the defensive line. With any luck, he can quickly separate himself from the pack with his pass rushing abilities.
78. Ajani Cornelius, Offensive Tackle, Oregon
We mentioned the confidence in Paris Johnson earlier at left tackle, but the right tackle spot is wide open. Jonah Williams isn’t a lock for 2025, but even his return shouldn’t dispel adding depth.
Cornelius went from a no-star commit at Rhode Island to a key component of the offensive line for Oregon. A four-year starter at right tackle, Cornelius has the size profile at 6’5 and 310lbs to grow and become a stalwart on the strong side of the line.
There will be a learning curve for Cornelius, but he’s well-traveled with tons of play time. With the right coaching and development, he’ll become a starting right tackle with a decently high ceiling.
114. Jack Kiser, Linebacker, Notre Dame
The Fighting Irish are in the CFP National Championship Game thanks to a stellar defense and Kiser has been one of its most integral pieces. The fifth-year senior recorded 85 tackles (51 solo) to pace Notre Dame. Kiser also added two sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries to his resume.
Kiser found a significant role with Notre Dame’s defense in all five seasons in South Bend. He amassed 271 tackles with six sacks, seven forced fumbles, four interceptions, and two touchdowns (both in the 2021 season).
The resume speaks for itself, and Kiser could conclude his storied career with the Fighting Irish with a ring. No matter how it ends, the Cardinals need a linebacker heir to Kyzir White, who could possibly depart in free agency.
152. Trey Moore, Edge Rusher, Texas
Moore entered the 2024 season with expectations of becoming a superstar pass rusher after a 14-sack season in 2023 with UTSA. Instead, Moore struggled to consistently find the field on a stacked Texas defense and failed to see those lofty expectations.
But stop me if you’ve heard this before – Moore made waves in the CFP and has re-established himself as a name to watch. Moore ended the season with 5.5 sacks, three in the postseason including two in the Peach Bowl. Once he found his rhythm, Moore started to look like what we wanted him to be.
I believe Moore could make more money by returning to Austin for his final season of college, but his late-season surge and athleticism could still place him as a climber in the draft. Moore has starting upside and is at worst a great rotational player – a.k.a. someone who is perfect for the Cardinals.