New Cardinals OL Coach Wants to Dominate
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Justin Frye met with reporters this week and spoke on a variety of topics, ranging from the culture in the desert, why he made the jump from Ohio State and what he wants out of his group:
Frye said everything has been a blur since winning the national championship with Ohio State:
"A blur. You know, the confetti's falling and you're there celebrating with your guys and all the work and everything put into it. That was such a learning experience, just with the 16 games we played, [it] stretched out the season, managing your guys, managing a roster. So that was outstanding," said Frye.
"You get home, you take a breath, and then you keep your kids on the team, the transfer portal - your head's on a swivel all the time, and then right on the road recruiting. So the celebration of that was not until the off week of the dead week. Between getting a call from a bunch of people, and JG ultimately doing that, that was an influx of juice, exciting, nervous, more excitement. Telling my kids, telling my family what we get a chance to do.
"And then it really came to head last week when I walked in the building for the first time, just kind of walking in and getting to dive back into football and start watching tape and stuff."
As far as what he wants to see out of his unit - Frye offered the following:
"When you press play and you watch, you want the physicality and the violence to be like palpable. If you look at any great offensive line, you look at championship teams and what people have done. It all starts and ends up front," he said.
"The beauty of football is, I say this all the time, no matter the scheme, the tempo, the new rules, the new penalties or lack thereof, it's blocking and tackling. And so if you block them, then they can't tackle you, they can't sack the quarterback, and they can't get to the ball carrier. And you have to do that with violence.
"There's no other way to do that. So a physicality and a violence like I said, that's a palpable, tangible thing. You want to see that on tape. And then when they leave the field after walking off the 53 and a third [yard-wide field], no matter who you played, they know they played you."