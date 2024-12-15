All Cardinals

Will Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez Play vs Cardinals?

New England Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez was questionable entering this week

Donnie Druin

Dec 1, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) walks out of the player's tunnel before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
GLENDALE -- New England Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez will play against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15.

Gonzalez was initially questionable with a shoulder injury. He was limited in practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

He hasn't missed a game all season.

Gonzalez was one of five Patriots entering today as questionable, being joined by Christian Barmore (NIR-Other), Kyle Dugger (ankle), Vederian Lowe (shoulder) and Cole Strange (knee).

Javon Baker (concussion), Jaylinn Hawkins (illness), Jaquelin Roy (foot) were previously ruled out by New England.

Full inactives for New England:

Gonzalez - a 2023 first-round pick - has emerged into one of the game's best corners this season, ranking top five in PFF metrics such as completion percentage, yards allowed, missed tackles and opposing quarterback passer rating:

“(They) play super hard, have a new DC (DeMarcus Covington). I really like I really like Gonzo (Patriots CB Christian Gonzales), Texas kid, big fan of his," said Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray this week.

"I'm excited for another opportunity. I'm more so worried about us. I feel like we need to get ourselves going. We have to be more consistent and play good football.”

It's a massive boost for the Patriots as they look to play spoiler to Arizona's playoff hopes, as the Cardinals need to win their remaining slate of games to even have a chance of sniffing the postseason.

Kickoff here at State Farm Stadium is slated for 2:25 PM AZ Time.

DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

