Patriots Release Former Cardinals CB
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals CB Marco Wilson is now a free agent after the New England Patriots waived him on Monday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Wilson, who played in ten games for New England this season, allowed a completion percentage of 73.3% on 15 targets this year with a passer rating of 118.5.
Wilson was initially a fourth-round pick by the Cardinals entering the league in 2021. Wilson started his career fairly well playing opposite of Byron Murphy - winning a NFC Defensive Player of the Week - before being tasked with Arizona's CB1 position when Murphy departed in free agency.
Wilson started 11 games for the Cardinals in 2023 before being benched and later released. Before Arizona cut him, Wilson allowed a completion percentage of 73.4% with 727 yards allowed and a passer rating of 136.7 when targeted.
Wilson was claimed off waivers by New England in December of 2023 and wasn't exactly quiet on his way out.
"It was one of the best things to happen to me in my entire life. I just knew what type of coaches I was going to, what type of organization I was going to, the history, that's exactly what I've been looking for my life in the NFL. So I finally got it, I'm gonna make the most of it," said Wilson after landing with the Patriots.
Earlier this August, Wilson took a shot at Arizona:
"I feel like this is a real start to my real NFL journey. I feel like I’m finally on a team that takes things seriously inside the building and off the field," he told New England's team reporter.
The Patriots are just 3-8 on the season while the Cardinals are 6-4 and leaders of their division.