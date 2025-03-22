Giants Sign Cardinals WR
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are losing wide receiver Zach Pascal to the New York Giants, according to multiple reports.
Financial terms of the deal aren't currently known.
Pascal - who primarily played special teams in Arizona - spent the last two years with the Cardinals. He also played for the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles. He's a 6-2 wideout that is capable of blocking on the perimeter and is willing to do dirty work for the offense.
Pascal just turned 30 and will be playing his eighth season in the league. He caught just four passes for 19 yards during his time with the Cardinals - all of which came in 2023.
With additions such as Marvin Harrison Jr. and Zay Jones last offseason, Pascal's minor role in the desert was decreased even more on the offensive side of the ball.
However, Pascal still remained a prominent part of Arizona's special teams unit by playing 53% and 64% of snaps on that side of the ball.
Pascal joins a Giants receiving corps that has names such as Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton. New York could also look to add a receiver in the early stages of the 2025 NFL Draft.
As for Arizona, Jones re-signed with the Cardinals this offseason while Greg Dortch is still a restricted free agent.
Pascal's tenure in the desert certainly won't be remembered in the box score, though he was a valuable special teams player while also helping Jonathan Gannon change the culture in Arizona.