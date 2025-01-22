New York Jets HC Targeting Former Cardinals Coaches
ARIZONA -- A handful of former Arizona Cardinals coaches could be heading to the Big Apple.
The New York Jets are hiring Aaron Glenn as their next head coach, and NFL insider Jordan Schultz says Todd Haley is being targeted to join the staff along with Steve Wilks.
Former Cardinals player Chris Banjo also is being targeted:
When it comes to Haley, who hasn't been in the NFL since 2018, Schultz says his future role hasn't exactly been clarified:
"While it’s unclear exactly what role Todd Haley would have with the #Jets, sources say Aaron Glenn and him have had very positive dialogue about Haley joining Glenn’s staff in New York. Glenn feels it’s important to have veteran, experienced offensive minds in the building," wrote Schultz on Twitter/X.
Haley spent two seasons as the Cardinals' offensive coordinator, helping guide the team to a Super Bowl appearance before accepting a job with the Kansas City Chiefs as their head coach. He's also held coordinator positions with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.
Wilks was the head coach of the Cardinals for one season before being fired after just three wins in 2018. Wilks then had pit-stops with the Carolina Panthers (where he eventually took interim head coach duties) and San Francisco 49ers, who he made a Super Bowl with back in 2023.
Banjo played in 55 games across four years for the Cardinals, stretching from 2019-22.
Nothing is official yet, though the Jets' new coaching staff could have plenty of desert influence.