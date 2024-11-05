Jets Trade WR Ahead of Cardinals Matchup
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are preparing for the New York Jets ahead of Week 10 at State Farm Stadium, though the visiting team won't have a familiar name.
The Jets have traded wide receiver Mike Williams to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a late-round pick, according to numerous reports.
Williams caught 12 of 21 targets for 166 yards and no scores on the season. He was coming off a torn ACL and fell out of the Jets' typical rotation - especially when the organization acquired Davante Adams a few weeks ago.
The Cardinals will now look to prepare for a Jets offense that ranks 24th in the league in yards per game (308.7) and 25th in points per game (19). New York is just 3-6 on the season after firing head coach Robert Saleh.
The trade wasn't a surprise, as Williams was reportedly on the block thanks to quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
"In Week 6, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers called out Williams for running the wrong route on a target that resulted in a game-clinching interception in a 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills . It's unusual for a quarterback to criticize a receiver in that manner. The next morning, the Jets traded for Adams , reuniting him with Rodgers, his former QB with the Green Bay Packers," wrote ESPN's Brooke Pryor.
"Not coincidentally, Williams didn't practice the next two days even though he was healthy. He was a no-show one day; the next day, he was present at practice but worked off to the side in the rehab area. Williams said he didn't practice because of 'personal stuff.' He let the Jets know he was open to a trade, according to a source."
The Cardinals are 5-4 and leaders of the NFC West with one game left ahead of their bye week.