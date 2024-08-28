NFL Coaches Give Honest Opinions on Kyler Murray
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has tried his best to overturn narratives that have surrounded his name for the last few seasons.
For the most part, the help of head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort with the consistent backing and positive praise for their franchise quarterback has helped turn the tide - both locally and nationally - on Murray.
Still, until Murray can prove himself ahead of a massive 2024 season, he'll have his doubters within the fans. media - and even NFL coaches.
The Athletic recently had 50 NFL representatives place quarterbacks in different tiers.
The list included opinions of seven general managers, eight head coaches, 12 coordinators, 12 executives, eight assistant coaches and three involved in coaching/analytics.
You do have to scroll a bit to find Murray:
Tier 1 QB's - Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen
Tier 2 QB's - Lamar Jackson, Matthew Stafford, Justin Herbert, Aaron Rodgers, C.J. Stroud, Dak Prescott, Jared Goff, Jalen Hurts, Brock Purdy, Kirk Cousins, Jordan Love
Tier 3 QB's - Tua Tagovailoa, Trevor Lawrence, Kyler Murray, Deshaun Watson, Baker Mayfield, Derek Carr, Geno Smith, Russell Wilson
Here's what was said about Murray:
Anonymous HC: “People would say, ‘Kyler Murray, Tier 2? How? He goes in and beats the Eagles (35-31 in Week 17). This is a guy who once had a team (7-1). He does have limitations and/or a hole in his game that make it hard for him to be Tier 1 ever.”
Anonymous OC: “His speed and elusiveness as an elite trait have waned a little, and if you make him play as a passer, he can’t do it. I don’t think he can see the windows, and I’m not sure he knows what he is looking at.”
Anonymous DC: "If you just grade the flashes, he can make crazy plays and have a game, but I don’t think you can win consistently with him.”
Murray himself says the Cardinals are ready to surprise everybody when it comes to Week 1.
"We want to hit the ground running. We're not coming out the season - despite what everybody thinks or what they're saying - we know what we want to do in this locker room. In order to do that you have put the work in," said Murray.
With that, he can help flip the script on himself as well.