NFL Combine: Cardinals Meet With Gators LB
‘Tis the season for NFL draft prospects to announce the teams that they are speaking with throughout the off-season as the 2025 NFL Draft inches closer and closer - and the Arizona Cardinals are as busy as any other with a large focus on the defensive side of the football.
Florida linebacker Shemar James confirmed with reporters that he had spoken with Cardinals brass at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.
James spent three years in college- all with the Florida Gators where he was a consistent producer for a defense that's turned out several NFL players in recent memory.
During his three seasons in Gainesville, James compiled 165 total tackles and five sacks in 34 games played. The four-star recruit and Mobile, Alabama native was named a Freshman All-SEC in 2022.
James measures in at 6’1 and 222 lbs, which puts him on the lighter side for the position. He’s also a bit undersized even for the modern NFL linebacker.
During his combine workouts, James tested average across the board. Nothing in particular really stood out from his performance.
When looking at James, you can see an NFL caliber player who could learn to overcome some of the physical limitations that are out of his control. Lance Zierlein from nfl.com ranks James as an average backup or special teams player.
The Cardinals are looking for depth across the board for their defense, with the front seven taking the highest priority. Linebacker is an interesting spot for the team.
Kyzir White is a pending free agent with uncertainty if he will re-sign with the team or look for a new home. White’s potential departure would boost the team's need at the position, but they’re still plenty of room for upgrades with or without him.
The current depth chart is certainly lacking, and an infusion of youth is best suited for the future of the unit.
Although the prospect of James starting as a rookie are slim, he does provide depth to the position should Arizona pull the trigger on him.
You can also never have too many good special teams players, and it’s not uncommon for those guys to turn into starters. Not to compare the two players, but that’s the way Budda Baker was able to start his career with Arizona; it ended up working out very well in the end.
James can likely be had later in the draft and could end up being a great value for a Cardinals team that needs to hit on all their picks.