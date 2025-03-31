NFL Mock Draft: Buying, Selling Rumors
Happy Mock Draft Monday to all who celebrate and observe! And if you’re here, then you are among those people and are therefore one of my favorite people to hang out with.
For this edition of our full first-round 2025 NFL Draft mock, we are aiming for a slightly more realistic draft with under a month to go. The twist is the use of the latest rumors circulating the draft spaces.
Reporters, insiders, draft analysts, and people who wear tinfoil hats are all over the place right now looking into every small detail of team needs, statements, and visits to connect even the smallest of dots…
And I love it.
This is the time during the NFL Draft process we call “lying season” where everyone is putting out information to try and stir the pot and throw off everybody and what we think we know. It’s sick and twisted, but boy is it fun to navigate.
In honor of the season, I have compiled a small list of rumors flying around draft spaces right now with my opinion on whether I am buying or selling these as legitimate.
After that, we hop straight into our standard first-round 2025 NFL Draft mock. And sorry, no trades in this one… but, I do have a few twists that my mocks haven’t seen just yet – including a pivot back to a player once projected to be the first overall selection not too long ago.
Here’s a few rumors circulating #DraftTwitter right now and my thoughts on the validity of each.
Rumors
Browns will take a quarterback with the second overall pick: SELL
Giants would draft Shedeur Sanders with the third overall pick: BUY
Sanders could drop if NYG passes on him: BUY
Jaxson Dart will be a round one pick: BUY
Aaron Rodgers will sign with a team before the draft: BUY
The Browns will trade for a quarterback (Kirk Cousins): SELL
Packers will try and trade out of round one: BUY
Cowboys will try and move up for Travis Hunter: SELL
Tetairoa McMillan will experience a significant fall: SELL
Nick Emmanwori will be drafted before Malaki Starks: SELL
Walter Nolen, not Shemar Stewart, has the widest draft range in the class: BUY
James Pearce could see a notable slip in the draft: BUY
1. Tennessee Titans
The pick: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
Suddenly there is serious fire to the Titans drafting Ward first overall and I am BUYING IN. You don’t pass up the chance to get your franchise quarterback, and Tennessee has done nothing for the position ahead of the draft. Ward is the guy unless someone offers a fortune to move up.
2. Cleveland Browns
The pick: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
I’ve been vocal this pick needs to be Travis Hunter, but I don’t think Cleveland anticipates Carter to be here. If he is, they’ll need to use as much clock as possible to decide who to go with. I am leaning toward Carter for this mock. Pairing him with Myles Garrett is a disgusting duo that can add some serious juice to this defense.
3. New York Giants
The pick: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Yup. The Giants have signed both Jameis Winston AND Russell Wilson this offseason, but they apparently are still in love with Sanders. If that’s the case, the G-Men need to get their guy. Both Winston and Russell are short-term options for the position, and they could put Sanders as low as QB3 on the week one depth chart and allow him to grow behind the scenes.
This is certainly a move that pays off down the road and not year one, but if it works out then no one will care or remember.
4. New England Patriots
The pick: Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado
The Patriots will take a long, hard look at Will Campbell here, but passing up on Hunter right now could backfire big time. So, Mike Vrabel will select the best player available and a guy whose jersey will fly off the shelf.
I stand firm that Hunter’s future in the pros is at cornerback, and New England has the position filled with Christian Gonzalez and recently signed Carlton Davis. But Hunter is the type of player you find a spot for on the field.
Who knows, maybe the Pats say, “screw it!” and make him Drake Maye’s no.1 receiver. There are few wrong answers here and one definitive conclusion that Hunter makes your team better.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
The pick: Mason Graham, IDL, Michigan
It’s a perfect marriage between a team need and a player fit. Graham slides into the interior of this defensive line and becomes an instant starter for a middling group. Joining him outside are Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, who group together to give Jacksonville a flashback to their “Sacksonville” defense from the late-2010s.
6. Las Vegas Raiders
The pick: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
The Raiders need to get a superstar on their offense if they want to fill the stands for what is likely going to be another rough season. Las Vegas likely regrets letting Josh Jacobs leave after watching him dominate with the Packers, so they’ll get it right this time around and draft Jeanty.
The Heisman Trophy runner-up is having an insane draft process and seems all but guaranteed to be a top-10 pick.
7. New York Jets
The pick: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
The Jets have said they plan to roll with Justin Fields for 2025 and neither Ward nor Sanders are available here. So, Gang Green will continue to invest in their offensive line after drafting and essentially redshirting Olu Fashanu in last year's draft.
Fashanu will take over the duties of left tackle and now Membou will play the strong side opposite him. Membou tested out the roof athletically and the sky appears to be the limit for the emerging right tackle. You won’t find many young offensive tackle duos as great as this.
8. Carolina Panthers
The pick: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
I believe the Panthers go could a myriad of directions with this pick and a trade down feels like a best-case scenario. However, I avoided trading in this mock, so Carolina will get another toy for Bryce Young to throw to.
I’m not sure why suddenly everyone is out on McMillan, but I’m not in that group. Instead, I see an elite receiver who can do a bit of everything. Matching him with Xavier Leggette provides Young with a terrific young one-two punch at receiver to help him continue rebounding his career.
9. New Orleans Saints
The pick: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Sign me up for the best pass catcher for the Saints here regardless of position. Warren exploded on the scene with a season at tight end that stands as one of the greatest college football has ever seen.
Warren showed athleticism matched with top-end pass catching prowess that will make him a no.1 option in a passing game for many teams. Chris Olave likely still holds that title for now, but he’ll appreciate a guy like Warren taking some heat off him.
10 Chicago Bears
The pick: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
I think the Bears are satisfied with the moves they made this offseason to kick the can down the road for their offensive line. Now, they’ll invest more on defense and add to a pass rush in need of help. Green is prolific at getting after the quarterback after leading the nation in sacks.
There’s a need for further development to become a well-rounded defender, but he can be a double-digit sack producer as a rookie.
11. San Francisco 49ers
The pick: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
How lucky are the 49ers? Campbell continues to see debates on whether he can stay at left tackle or if he should kick inside to guard at the next level. It truly doesn’t matter one way or the other, because he’s an elite blocker.
The Niners will find a spot for him in year one, likely at left guard and have him become the eventual successor to Trent Williams at left tackle when the future Hall of Famer hangs up the cleats.
12. Dallas Cowboys
The pick: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
Burden has such a drastically different stock for seemingly anyone you talk to, but I tend to buy into his talent over his production after a messy 2024 season. The fact of the matter is that Burden is a playmaker when the ball touches his hands and can make big plays happen at any time. Next to CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys have a terrific yards after reception duo that will tear apart defenses.
13. Miami Dolphins
The pick: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
I hope by this point in the draft process that the hate for Johnson has calmed down. Questions about his “game intelligence” are insanely overrated for a player who baits quarterbacks as well as he does. Johnson wasn’t entirely healthy last season and a return to 100% will make many regret his fall.
The Dolphins have an elite corner on one side of the secondary with Jalen Ramsey, but he needs a partner in crime. Ramsey and Johnson would form a terrifying corner pairing that will make opposing quarterbacks think twice about throwing at either of them.
14. Indianapolis Colts
The pick: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
I’m a fan of the Charvarius Ward signing and Kenny Moore is still a stud nickel corner. However, both are closer to 30 than 25 now and young blood is needed for a mediocre secondary.
Barron quickly became one of my favorite players in this draft class after watching him turn into an elite cornerback and win the Thorpe Award after starting his time in Austin as a safety. He’s a strong tackler with instincts that will translate at the next level.
15. Atlanta Falcons
The pick: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M
Who’s the top edge rusher on the board? That’s who gets to be the pick here for Atlanta. 4.5 sacks in three seasons are worse than pitiful, but the Aggie pass rusher has upside through the roof that compares to other now successful projects like Travon Walker and Odafe Oweh.
With the right coaching, Stewart can grow into that level of player. Maybe the Falcons aren’t the right team to roll the dice on Stewart, but he’s too tantalizing a talent to pass up on.
16. Arizona Cardinals
The pick: Kenneth Grant, IDL, Michigan
Sometimes the “unsexy” picks are the ones that become the best and smartest picks over time. Grant is a mammoth of a man with solid pass rushing and elite run defense.
All three of those characteristics perfectly describe what the Cardinals need for the interior of their defensive line. Grant can be a full-time starter out the gate and not be relegated to a rotational role thanks to a well-rounded skillset.
17. Cincinnati Bengals
The pick: Derrick Harmon, IDL, Oregon
The Bengals haven’t had an elite pass rush in years and the last time they did it was thanks to an elite inside pass rusher in the form of prime Geno Atkins. Cincy would love to get back to those days of having an elite inside defender.
Harmon has gracefully developed throughout his collegiate career into the monster he is now. The pros could be a smooth transition for the big man, who will inherit a massive role out the gate. The Bengals will be happy to add a guy of Harmon’s talent in the back half of round one that could very well be a plug-and-play on the interior of the defensive line.
18. Seattle Seahawks
The pick: Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
Mike Macdonald is rebuilding the Seahawks defense in his image, so let’s continue adding to that unit. The trenches are set, and the backend of the defense looks good. Better linebacker play could be the move here, as could addressing a pass rush that is dependent on two-to-three players. Why not get the best of both worlds and draft Walker?
The former linebacker started spending more time as an edge rusher last season with the Bulldogs and it looks like that’s his future position. Seattle will happily take such a versatile defender for their defense.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The pick: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
Lavonte David is running it back for one more year, but he is set to play his 14th season in 2025, and he’s lost a step-or-two. Tampa Bay tried finding his replacement a few years back with Devin White, but it didn’t work out in the long-term.
Let’s try again with Campbell, who may remind fans of White in a good way. He has a background as a pass rusher, but his move to linebacker full-time with the Tide has gotten him to this point as a day one player.
20. Denver Broncos
The pick: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
The Broncos have a difficult choice to make here: Do they add a star receiver like Matthew Golden or Emeka Egbuka, grab a top-end tight end in Colston Loveland, or select an elite running back in Omarion Hampton? I don’t think there’s a wrong answer here, but I’m leaning toward Hampton, who will transform this offense under Sean Payton.
Bo Nix showed some impressive potential as a rookie with a ground game to support him. Hampton solves that issue and is also a weapon as a pass catcher.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
The pick: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
Look away, Steelers fans (who don’t deserve Dart anyways). Pittsburgh fans don’t want to force a need at quarterback in the first round again after the failed Kenny Pickett experiment, but Dart is much more worthy of being a day one pick than Pickett.
He’s an NFL-ready quarterback with a good arm and good athleticism as a runner to match. Throwing to George Pickens and DK Metcalf will help him ease into a transition to the pros – something Pickett didn’t have the luxury of.
We’re waiting for the other shoe to drop with Aaron Rodgers potentially (eventually?) signing with the team, but Dart is the long-term answer.
22. Los Angeles Chargers
The pick: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Loveland has been absent from my round one mock drafts recently, but that is likely ending now. The Michigan product has had a good draft process, and the league still likes him quite a bit. Not only will he return to day one in my mocks, but he’ll go right back to my preferred destination with the Chargers.
The fit is literally perfect, as he’ll reunite with his college head coach Jim Harbaugh in an offense catered toward the tight end position. Loveland won’t have many obstacles holding him back from starting time in an offense that should allow him to thrive.
23. Green Bay Packers
The pick: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
Speaking of draft fits I love, sign me up for Williams to Green Bay. The draft process hasn’t been kind to Williams, who proved he’s not nearly as freaky an athlete as his predecessor and former pro comparison Travon Walker. But that’s not a bad thing, as Williams has proven he is his own self with plenty of upside.
Williams has been banged up throughout his time in Athens, but he’s a monster when healthy. Adding him to this defense will allow the Packers to develop him slowly and eventually take on a starting role. The last time they did this they ended up with a superstar in Rashan Gary.
History could repeat itself with a similar type of low floor, high ceiling prospect in Williams.
24. Minnesota Vikings
The pick: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
The defensive line got beefed up in free agency and Minnesota brought back Harrison Smith to keep a good safety duo intact across from Josh Metellus. Cornerback is now the most obvious hole on a championship caliber roster (depending on how JJ McCarthy plays after missing his rookie season). Byron Murphy was re-signed to the slot, so now the Vikings need someone on the boundary.
Amos has become a personal favorite player of mine and for good reason as he has shown great progression before arriving at his potential last season in Oxford. He should fit into this secondary that can help him acclimate to the pros on his own time with a pass rush in front of him that could net him plenty of turnovers.
25. Houston Texans
The pick: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas
I so badly want to put Emeka Egbuka here and reunite him with CJ Stroud, who needs options in the passing game aside from Nico Collins. However, this offensive line is horrendous, and I’m still in disbelief that they would trade Laremy Tunsil at this point in time.
Their additions to the room are anything but solutions, so I am begging them to take Banks, who is their day one starting left tackle over Cam Robinson, who has been a failure of a player for his hype at every stop he’s made in the pros. Banks is an elite pass protector who will ensure Stroud’s jersey stays stain-free.
26. Los Angeles Rams
The pick: Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State
Thomas has been picking up tons of buzz recently and I am buying in big time. The Seminole standout was one of the few bright spots for perhaps the worst season in the Florida State football program’s history, and he’ll ride that momentum into being a day one selection. Thomas has some sneaky good ball skills despite two interceptions in three seasons.
He’s a physical cover man who isn’t afraid to get high-and-tight with receivers. The Rams front seven is disgusting in every sense of the word, and adding a top corner in Thomas will help round out the unit into becoming one of the league’s best.
27. Baltimore Ravens
The pick: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
It should be illegal to pair Starks with Kyle Hamilton, but here we are anyways. Starks is experiencing some wild draft evaluations after a down 2024 season, but he’s much closer to his 2023 self than last season. The instincts are special for Starks, who can become the interception machine next to the well-rounded Hamilton.
The backend of a pass defense that went from dead last to first place from the start to the end of the season will become solidified and create havoc for opposing passing attacks.
28. Detroit Lions
The pick: James Pearce, EDGE, Tennessee
Pearce is my guy, and I’m disgusted that he is available near the end of the first round. However, this appears to be the way his stock is trending right now. The Lions have no issue with this and will grab the two-time All-SEC defender to their defense.
Aidan Hutchinson proved he was the team’s only viable pass rusher after he was lost early in the season due to injury and Detroit is a title contender that lost momentum because of Hutchinson’s unplanned absence. Pearce gives Hutchinson the Robin to his Batman and provides a legitimate option to sacking the quarterback.
29. Washington Commanders
The pick: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
The Commanders have been busy this offseason by trading for Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil. However, the defense still needs some investments, and a stud pass rusher is at the top of their needs.
Ezeiruaku led Power Four teams in sacks last season and was one of the most productive sack artists in the country during his four seasons at Boston College. There’s precious little on Washington’s defense concerning established pass rushers, but Ezeiruaku could be a potential solution even as a rookie.
30. Buffalo Bills
The pick: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Khalil Shakir was extended, Joshua Palmer was signed in free agency, Curtis Samuel is back, and Keon Coleman is going into his second season after a successful rookie year. All of that and I don’t care one bit because none of them are a true no.1 receiver for the reigning MVP Josh Allen. Golden is the true no.1 receiver that this offense needs.
Golden has good hands and route running matched with elite speed and big play potential. Adding the Texas standout to this room makes the room much deeper, but more importantly it provides a legitimate top option in the passing game that Buffalo missed last season after trading away Stefon Diggs.
31. Kansas City Chiefs
The pick: Walter Nolen, IDL, Ole Miss
I don’t trust what the Chiefs are trying out at offensive tackle, but they are as surprised as anyone to see Nolen on the board with just two picks remaining in the first round. There’s All-Pro potential here for Nolen, who is facing criticism about his pass rushing skillset translating to the next level.
I saw Nolen take a massive step forward last season with Ole Miss and I’m betting we’re only scratching the surface here. Nolen gets to line up next to future Hall of Famer Chris Jones and gives KC a nasty duo of interior defensive linemen.
32. Philadelphia Eagles
The pick: Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama
The Eagles have to find some pass rushing help in this draft, however the value of Booker here compared to what would be the seventh edge rusher off the board makes more sense. Philly has long had one of the best offensive lines in the NFL for years now and they’ve done it with plenty of faces and rotations.
Tyler Steen, an extremely replaceable starter, is currently slated to replace Mekhi Becton, who broke out last season, at right guard. It just so happens that that’s Booker’s natural position and he’s a stud there. The big man is a mauler that will provide a near-seamless replacement for Becton to keep this offensive line in tip-top shape.