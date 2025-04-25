PFF Highlights Cardinals Biggest Draft Need
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals prepare for Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft with rounds two and three set to commence tonight.
After selecting Ole Miss DL Walter Nolen with the 16th overall pick, the Cardinals still have a few needs to satisfy moving into the second day of draft festivities.
What's the biggest need?
Pro Football Focus says cornerback.
"The Cardinals addressed their defensive line enough this offseason by bringing in Josh Sweat, Calais Campbell and Dalvin Tomlinson and drafting Walter Nolen in Round 1. Arizona still needs to improve its secondary, though, particularly at outside cornerback," wrote Max Chadwick.
"Garrett Williams was PFF’s third-highest-graded cornerback last year, but he’s a slot defender for the Cardinals. Arizona’s other three cornerbacks were all outside the top 75 of PFF grading last season."
Cornerback was a rumored position for the Cardinals to target early in the draft, though their corps of Garrett Williams-Starling Thomas-Max Melton may have been enough to convince Arizona to address another need in the first round.
There's still some top cornerback talent available for Arizona to target such as Will Johnson, Shavon Revel, Trey Amos and Benjamin Morrison.
Though Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort wouldn't quite reveal what they would do on Day 2 - Arizona says they're pretty excited to continue adding to the roster.
“We’re excited. We saw the last pick come across the board at 32 with Kansas City, which took (Josh) Simmons, the tackle from Ohio State. We were actually counting numbers. We’re at 47, so we’re 14 picks out and we were counting numbers of guys that we like," he said.
"We feel good about where we’re at tomorrow and then we’ll see what happens. We’ll see if there’s phone calls tomorrow, a chance to move up, move back. Those are all possibilities. We feel good about the way the board looks right now. We think we’ll be able to add two good players tomorrow.”
If that's at cornerback remains to be seen.