Players Ejected as Cardinals, 49ers Fight Erupts
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals DB Sean Murphy-Bunting and San Francisco 49ers WR Jauan Jennings have been ejected for an altercation on the field.
With 6:26 left in the first half, both players got into it away from the play near the goal line, which featured the two players getting overly aggressive and required both players to be separated.
Both players were assessed personal foul penalties and were ejected as a result.
The play before, Jennings had been flagged for a personal foul for getting into it with Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas.
Murphy-Bunting, meanwhile, had the game's first turnover earlier after intercepting 49ers quarterback Joshua Dobbs.
Murphy-Bunting blew kisses to the crowd as he exited while Jennings took a good chunk of his gear off on the 49ers' sideline before leaving action.
Both the Cardinals and 49ers have been eliminated from playoff contention, and both are cemented in their respective spots in the NFC West standings, though there's certainly no love lost in the final game of the 2024 season.
“I think that I'd like to win the game. That's going to be your greatest confidence builder is winning games, but yeah, there's no doubt you want to end the year playing good football," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said on ending the season on a high note.
"I know whether you're in it or not, everybody's trying to do that. Then it just gives you another opportunity on Sunday to see what's good, what's not and how we can execute better. It's a learning experience, but there's no doubt we want to play well for our fans, play well for us, and win a game.”
The Cardinals and 49ers are tied at 10-10 in the second quarter at the time of publish.