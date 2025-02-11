Power Rankings: Opinions Mixed on Cardinals Entering 2025
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals move into the 2025 offseason with plenty of hope and opportunity to keep building under the new regime of HC Jonathan Gannon/GM Monti Ossenfort.
The Cardinals managed to double their win total from 2023 while also collapsing towards the second half of the regular season, leaving fans and media with a mixed bag of thoughts, feelings and expectations as 2025 arrives.
That's fairly evident in national power rankings after the confetti stopped falling from Super Bowl Sunday:
The Athletic: No. 21
Josh Kendall: "With just one winning season since 2015, the Cardinals sort of feel like they’re sliding into obscurity (as much as any team can in the culture-eating monster that is the NFL). No major changes are expected this offseason with head coach Jonathan Gannon and quarterback Kyler Murray entrenched at least for now, so it looks like more of the same for the Cardinals."
NFL.com: No. 17
Eric Edholm: "There's still a lot to like about the Cardinals' trajectory under Jonathan Gannon, who doubled the team's win total from Year 1 of his tenure in Year 2. The Cards started hitting their stride in December 2023, pulling off a couple inspired road victories (in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia), and they carried over those good vibes into this past season, starting 6-4 to climb to the top of the competitive NFC West.
"This past December didn't go according to plan -- with four losses to competitive teams and a win over the lowly Patriots -- and Arizona dropped out of the playoff picture. Assuming James Conner has another year as the team's warhorse and Marvin Harrison Jr. can take a step up, there should be offensive growth. But for Gannon to truly elevate his team in his third season, Arizona's defense must make major strides forward. That side of the ball is his bread and butter, and the Cardinals have been more heel than loaf there over the past two years."
ESPN: No. 21
Josh Weinfuss: "The Cardinals saw last season that they're capable of putting together winning football and sustaining it, albeit for a short amount of time. The playoffs were within reach in November, but a late-season drop-off depleted those hopes.
"If they can plug the holes on offense and defense, starting with help on the edge rush, the postseason can be a legitimate possibility in 2025. In addition to another pass rusher, Arizona could use another receiving target, top-tier cornerback and more help on the defensive line."
Yahoo!: No. 22
Frank Schwab: "The Cardinals’ poor finish obscures that they improved by four wins last season. There were positives. What’s next is using ample salary-cap space and the 16th pick of the draft for more defensive playmakers. An inconsistent offense needs to mostly improve from within."