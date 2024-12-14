Predictions: Can Cardinals End Losing Streak?
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals play host to the New England Patriots in Week 15, having lost their last three games.
Predictions for Sunday:
Donnie Druin - The Arizona Cardinals can’t lose four games in a row - right? Even against a Patriots team that’s won just three games all season? I’m seriously banking on a more talented roster, at home, rising to the challenge and getting a win. Style points don’t matter in the league - just get a win, and the Cardinals are best positioned to do that this Sunday. AZ 28, NE 13
Kyler Burd - Three weeks in a row does have a tendency to break your faith in a team, doesn’t it? From an objective comparison of the two teams, there is no reason that the Cardinals should not be able to beat this Patriots team. However, the last three weeks have shown the Cards actively looking for ways to lose rather than win and I believe in their ability to do just that. The Rams are getting hot and the Panthers have been playing good football lately so it is imperative that the team course correct this week or the home stretch of the season could get very ugly. Sadly, I will have to pick against the Cardinals until they prove me wrong. NE 24, AZ 13
Kevin Hicks - It’s do or die time in Arizona. It isn’t sugarcoating to say that the once-high hopes of a playoff spot are now on very tenuous grounds, but Seattle’s next two games against the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings should be more than enough to motivate Jonathan Gannon and company to take care of business this week. Yes, Drake Maye is having an awesome rookie year. Yes, the Pats’ offense is surprisingly solid. That unfortunately doesn’t account for a very porous defense - which is unusual when it comes to the team from Foxborough. However, Kyler Murray, James Conner, and the talented group of pass catchers will gladly take advantage of this matchup perk. That should be enough to give Arizona life moving into another winnable context next Sunday. AZ 31, NE 20