PFF: Cardinals Most Improved Defense After Draft
The Arizona Cardinals didn't try to hide anything in the 2025 NFL Draft — they were committed to a total revamp of their defense, and it began in free agency.
But GM Monti Ossenfort invested six of his seven draft picks into the defensive side of the football, a much-needed boost to a group that struggled through the past few seasons.
Pro Football Focus listed the most-improved units across the NFL following the draft, and Arizona's defense was rightfull recognized for the added boost of high-end talent and depth.
Here's what PFF had to say about the Cardinals' investment in their defense:
"The Cardinals were another team in need of renewed juice on defense, leading to significant investments this offseason — and that didn’t stop on draft day, as six of Arizona’s seven picks were used on the defensive side of the ball.
"Arizona started off Day 1 with a bit of a surprise, selecting Walter Nolen, a supremely talented player who can transform the Cardinals' front after earning the second-highest PFF run-defense grade (91.6) in the FBS this past season.
"While many anticipated the pick would target the secondary — namely Michigan cornerback Will Johnson — Johnson slid down draft boards, allowing the Cardinals to grab him in the second round. If his medical concerns clear up, he could make an instant impact in the secondary after allowing just a 57.2 passer rating into his coverage across the past three seasons.
"Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort didn’t stop there, adding numerous high-upside defenders on Days 2 and 3 with edge defender Jordan Burch, linebacker Cody Simon, cornerback Denzel Burke and safety Kitan Crawford — all solid additions with the potential to contribute in the future."
Some of Ossenfort's selections might not be immediate starters, or even contributors right away. But it's expected that both Walter Nolen III and Will Johnson will both see significant playing time as rookies, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Cody Simon manning the middle of the field with his mature versatility.
Arizona consistently did more with less in 2024 on the defensice side, with defensive coordinator Nick Rallis creatively finding ways to generate pressure and collect stops. But it wasn't quite enough to truly hold opponents down without an influx of talent.
The Cardinals added Josh Sweat, Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell to their D-line in free agency, adding both explosiveness and veteran savvy to a rough group.
Now, they'll have a pair of added pass rushers, an off-ball linebacker and a marquee corner, with two more depth DBs waiting in the wings.
No more will Arizona's defense be the thinnest unit in the league. Without getting too carried away by expectations, it's reasonable to predict a much better 2025 season for Rallis' squad.