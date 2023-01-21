Report: Cardinals Request Interview With Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

The Arizona Cardinals reportedly requested to interview Dallas Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.

The Arizona Cardinals continue their coaching search after owner Michael Bidwill promised to cast the net "far and wide" to replace Kliff Kingsbury.

Candidate No. 8 may now step to the stage.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was reportedly requested by the Cardinals for an interview, per Tom Pelissero. No interview is scheduled at this time.

Quinn first hit the scene as a quality control coach for the San Francisco 49ers in 2001 before eventually making his way up to the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks in 2013. Quinn won a Super Bowl with one of the best defenses of the modern era during his short stay with the Seahawks.

Quinn then spent six seasons as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, nearly winning a Super Bowl in 2016. Overall, he has a 43-42 regular season record as a head coach.

Quinn then moved to his current position with the Cowboys in 2021, where he won Assistant Coach of the Year honors.

He's considered one of the top prospects in the coaching pool this offseason but hopes to win a Super Bowl with the Cowboys this postseason. They take on the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday.

Quinn previously interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos this week. He is the eighth coaching candidate on the Cardinals' list, following in the footsteps of Sean Payton, Brian Flores, Ejiro Evero, DeMeco Ryans, Frank Reich, Vance Joseph and Aaron Glenn.

