REPORT: Cardinals Show Interest in Top Draft OT
ARIZONA -- On the final day teams can host NFL Draft players on Top 30 visits, the Arizona Cardinals are set to visit with Texas Longhorns OT Kelvin Banks according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport:
The Cardinals recently hosted Ohio State OT Josh Simmons at their facility - the Cardinals are certainly doing work on top tier offensive tackles in the first round.
Banks exclusively played left tackle all three years in college. In those three seasons, he's allowed just four sacks and four quarterback hits.
His NFL.com scouting profile compared him to Christian Darrisaw with the following explanation:
"Three-year starter who has gone to battle in the trenches with current and future pros. Banks will come into the league as an early starter but his run blocking is more pro-ready than his pass protection. He's technically sound and scrappy in the ground game, with the quickness and athleticism to get to all move blocks. He has the leverage and strain to hold his own at the point. Banks has the slide quickness to deal with speed, but he must become more proactive in attacking power rushers and long-limbed attackers to prevent them from dictating the terms. He needs to improve his anchor and hand placement but he should become a long-time NFL starter at either tackle or guard."
The Cardinals do need long-term solutions at both guard spots, though it is notable that both Simmons and Banks have played left tackle their last two seasons in college.
Arizona moved tackle Paris Johnson Jr. from right to left last season - could another move be on the horizon?
Banks is a projected first-round pick and by many draft experts' accounts - the Cardinals may not get the opportunity to select him with the 16th overall pick.