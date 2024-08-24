Report: Cardinals Top Pick 'Hopefully' Avoided Major Injury
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and their fans are awaiting news on first-round pick Darius Robinson - who reportedly had to be carted off the field of Thursday's practice.
Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters on Friday it was a calf injury but still needed some imaging done to confirm the severity.
"Reports came out that happened in the closed portion of practice, so I'm not real fired up about that guys. The guys that were there, that didn't report on it, thank you to adhering to our policy. He's getting imaging today. He's got a calf [injury]. Gotta get the reports today," said Gannon.
Later in the day, ESPN Cardinals reporter Josh Weinfuss spoke with a source that offered a glimmer of hope when it came to Robinson's injury.
"In other Cardinals' news, a source told me that Cardinals rookie defensive lineman Darius Robinson is 'hopefully going to be OK.'" Weinfuss put on Twitter/X.
Robinson - taken with the No. 27 overall pick in this year's draft - had strung together a strong training camp and impressed in the ten snaps of preseason play he saw for the Cardinals.
Robinson was "1000%" potentially pushing for a starting spot along a crowded Cardinals defensive line, according to Gannon. His versatility to play numerous spots in the trenches along with his power and pass rush prowess earned him some lofty praise from teammates.
"The sky's the limit for the kid," L.J. Collier said earlier this week on Robinson.
"I like to let people play free. I feel like if we leave him be, and let him be where he needs to be, I feel like he's not going to have a drop-off. I feel like he might have some things here and there but I feel like he's going to ball this year - arguably might be defensive rookie of the year if he stays on the track that I think he's going to be on."
We should be learning more on Robinson's status soon, though there's hope it's not as serious as once believed.