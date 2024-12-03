Report: Cardinals Waive Linebacker
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are waiving linebacker Ronnie Perkins, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson:
The move has yet to be made official by the team.
Perkins has been with the Cardinals since Oct. 16, when he signed with the team's practice squad.
Perkins was made a third-round pick by the New England Patriots during the 2021 NFL Draft.
Perkins spent the first two years of his career on injured reserve and eventually landed with the Denver Broncos in 2023, where he played seven games.
He assembled 13 tackles before signing a reserve/future contract heading into 2024. Perkins was then released in September before Arizona came calling.
The Cardinals are 6-6 after their Week 13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, having lost their last two games out of the bye week.
Now, Arizona returns home to face the Seattle Seahawks in a massive NFC West showdown.
The Cardinals aren't going to hang their heads after two straight losses.
“We take inventory every week, and to kind of see where we're at as a team, as all three phases, as individual players and as coaches. That's part of our process. We kind of turn over every stone with what we could have done better; win or a loss and everybody involved in the operation," said head coach Jonathan Gannon.
"My thing with these guys was I think we've earned the right to play meaningful games in December, so we're kind of right where we wanted to be when we set out for the season. They're not thinking about that, but they know this is Seattle, divisional game at home now. They know where the standings are at, but they're focused on just Seattle. I told them in the locker room yesterday. I said, ‘If we're thinking about the next five games, we're out of alignment.’ We have to be thinking about one game, so that's what we'll be thinking about.”