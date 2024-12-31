49ers QB Brock Purdy Won't Play vs Cardinals
ARIZONA -- When the Arizona Cardinals welcome the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18, their opponent likely won't have their starting quarterback.
Brock Purdy left action early in San Francisco's Monday Night Football loss to the Detroit Lions with an elbow injury and didn't return.
Today, more was revealed on Purdy's injury via 49ers reporter Matt Maiocco:
"QB Brock Purdy sustained right elbow contusion with nerve inflammation, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on conference call. He will miss this game but no long-term implications."
It's an obvious blow for the 49ers, though they can't improve from their bottom place position of fourth in the NFC West.
Earlier in the year ahead of Arizona's upset victory in San Francisco, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon offered the following on Purdy:
“Command. I just think that from when he started to where he is at now, he looks like a 13-year vet playing at a super high level. (He) plays fast, knows where to go with the ball, (and) extends plays. I think that’s an overlooked part of his game," said Gannon.
"Sometimes he looks like Houdini back there. It’s hard to get him on the ground too. Not being a quote unquote, one of those guys that you talk about as a mobile quarterback, he’s very mobile. He makes a lot of plays with his legs. Then he’s accurate. He’s an accurate passer so decision making and accuracy. Got it. Check, check and then he can extend plays, check.”
The 49ers will now turn to former Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs, who started games for Arizona in 2023 before departing midseason.
In relief for Purdy last night, Dobbs completed three of four passes for 35 yards and rushed one time for seven yards, which was a touchdown.