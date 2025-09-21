49ers Reportedly Lose Top Weapon for Cardinals Matchup
The San Francisco 49ers will be missing one of their best players on offense when they play host to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3.
According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on X:
"Sources: 49ers WR Jauan Jennings, listed as questionable for today’s game vs. the Cardinals due to shoulder and ankle injuries, will not play and will be out. 49ers QB Brock Purdy also will be out due to his toe injury. Adrian Martinez will back up starting QB Mac Jones."
Jennings didn't practice all week for San Francisco, and he now joins Spencer Burford and Jordan Watkins as being out.
Jennings, despite battling through injury, was a key figure for Jones - who targeted the wideout ten times last week. San Francisco is still missing Brandon Aiyuk as he recovers from knee surgery from last season.
Star tight end George Kittle is on injured reserve, too.
Thus far on the year, Jennings has seven receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown on the season.
San Francisco now will look to a receiver's room of Ricky Pearsall, Kendrick Bourne, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore to help Jones in his second start in San Francisco.
Arizona has quite the banged-up secondary, having lost top cornerbacks in Sean Murphy-Bunting and Starling Thomas before the regular season. In Week 2, the Cardinals saw all of Max Melton, Will Johnson and Garrett Williams depart due to injuries.
Williams was placed on injured reserve this week while Melton is questionable today and Johnson is doubtful.
Injuries have battered both NFC West sides ahead of their Week 3 matchup, but this does make Arizona's losses in the secondary a bit easier to swallow.
It's still expected that defensive coordinator Nick Rallis will put pressure early and often Jones in order to help his secondary.
As for San Francisco, all signs could be pointing to a heavy Christian McCaffrey game with the lack of weapons for Kyle Shanahan to utilize on Sunday.
“Yeah, he is a game changer. We talked about that in the meeting today. He’s a really good football player, both in the run and pass game. He's hard to tackle. He’s got great vision, great acceleration and he can hit home runs. He is a matchup nightmare," Cardinals head coach Joanthan Gannon said of the running back.
"He's one of the premier guys in this league and I think offensively how they use him is very creative and cutting edge and it can cause some problems, there's no doubt. We have to be very aware of where he is when they deploy him in different ways. Who's on him and where your help is. We definitely have to have a plan for him.”