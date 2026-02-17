One Question Every Arizona Cardinals Coordinator Has to Answer

The Arizona Cardinals are finalizing their coaching staff ahead of a busy 2026 offseason that features events such as the NFL combine, free agency and draft within the next few months.

Under new head coach Mike LaFleur, the Cardinals hope to massively turn around their 3-14 fortunes from a year ago. And while LaFleur himself carries significant hype, he'll need to rely on each of his three coordinators to help turn the tide.

One question each coach has to answer this offseason:

DC Nick Rallis: What's Going to Change?

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Many were surprised to see Rallis retained after head coach Jonathan Gannon was sent packing after 2025 ended.

Not that Rallis is any sort of a bad coach — he showed great promise in 2024 and isn't far removed from previous potential head coach chatter.

Yet as the defense's play-caller, he's largely seen as responsible for how that side operated, which was underwhelming to say the least — injuries aside.

However, even after interviewing multiple candidates to possibly replace him, the Cardinals reverted back to Rallis for another season.

What's going to change under Rallis?

There's hope something will be different for the Cardinals without Gannon's input on the defense, though the former Cardinals head coach was considered to be mostly hands off with his coordinators.

Arizona marches into this offseason with talent across every position group. It's solely up to Rallis to maximize his players like we've seen him previously do.

OC Nathaniel Hackett: Can Past Experience Help LaFleur?

East Rutherford, NJ December 3, 2023 -- Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett before the game. The Atlanta Falcons and the NY Jets play at MetLife Stadium on December 3, 2023 in East Rutherford, NJ. | Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hackett's resume prior to landing in Arizona is anything but exciting after failed stops at numerous offensive coordinator positions and one head coaching stint that went so sideways he didn't last one full season.

The good news for Cardinals fans? LaFleur is both head coach and play-caller in Arizona.

Hackett will largley be tasked with helping install LaFleur's set-up and lending a hand in helping LaFleur navigate first-time head coach duties.

The ultimate question is: Has Hackett learned from his previous stops?

The hope with his presence on LaFleur's staff is to provide some seasoned insight so LaFleur will be able to learn lessons without having to make the same mistakes.

Quite frankly, if LaFleur does make those same mistakes, we'll be writing this same article within the next few years.

Here's to hoping Hackett can turn prior negatives into a positive.

ST Michael Ghobrial: How Consistent Can You Be?

Eat Rutherford, NJ -- May 9, 2025 -- Thomas Fiddle II and Special Teams Coordinator Mike Ghobrial during practice at Giants Rookie Minicamp. | Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jeff Rodgers' unit was eye-opening levels of poor in 2025, far below his typical high standards for various reasons. Yet no matter how you sliced it, Arizona was dismal in that facet of the game.

The Cardinals don't need amazing special teams play, nor is Ghobrial being asked to do so after arriving from the New York Giants.

Instead, the question around Arizona's special teams is simply a matter of how consistent can they be.

Field position, ball security, tackling and late-game execution bit the Cardinals in the behind far too often through last season, reflecting more so on coaching rather than execution.

Ghobrial's task is simple — just steady the ship and the rest will come.

