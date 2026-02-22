Arizona Cardinals' Most Obvious QB Solution Isn’t Realistic

The Arizona Cardinals have a massive question on their hands when it comes to the future of their quarterback position.

We do have some expected answers to smaller dominoes that are sure to fall, such as Kyler Murray's fate (more than likely gone) and who will be Arizona's starting quarterback in that scenario (Jacoby Brissett in 2026).

Yet the overall future/direction of football's most important position past the next 10 months is cloudy at best. And while we've seen numerous guys suggested in the likes of Tua Tagovailoa, Aaron Rodgers and even Derek Carr floated, none seem favorable to hold the Cardinals over.

There's one pairing that isn't often talked about due to its unlikelyhood of coming to fruition, though it would make sense for next season and perhaps even longer.

Mac Jones = Underrated Cardinals QB Option

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up prior to the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

San Francisco 49ers QB Mac Jones would be a strong trade option for Arizona if he wasn't within the division.

Jones has impressed working in San Francisco as a backup to Brock Purdy after failing as a first-round pick in New England. Though he hasn't unfolded quite in the likes of Sam Darnold, his NFL turnaround has still been successful.

To be clear, Jones is a fine quarterback. Not great, not awful. He runs the offense and provides some a dash of other traits — making him a perfect bridge quarterback to help hold the position over until Arizona can identify a clear long-term answer, whenever that may be.

It's notable new Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur is a descendent of the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree (with Sean McVay sprinkled in there as well). Jones is now obviously familiar with said system and had seen successful results within its parameters last year.

In terms of fit, it checks the box. He turns 28 in September and is set to make $3.9 million next season, which will be the final year of his contract. Jones is also 6-3 and has a bit of mobility, which strongly aligns in the mold of what general manager Monti Ossenfort has coveted in quarterbacks.

In that sense, Jones is a low-risk fit that makes sense for Arizona — yet getting him in the desert is the toughest part of the equation.

We've seen inter-divisional moves before, but they're rare for a reason. The 49ers won't be inclined to help the Cardinals solve a massive question and potentially improve their roster.

NFL general managers are always listening to offers, as they should. Yet to get a quarterback off their roster and directly ship him to Arizona, it would take a massive overpay on the Cardinals' end, which simply shouldn't and won't happen.