Is 49ers Star George Kittle Playing vs Cardinals?
GLENDALE -- San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle will play in Week 18's regular season finale against the Arizona Cardinals.
Kittle was questionable with hamstring/ankle injuries entering this week. He's played in 14 games for San Francisco thus far and has tallied 76 receptions for 1,079 yards and eight touchdowns, which was good enough for another Pro Bowl nod.
More on Kittle's season from 49ers.com:
"In 14 games this season (all starts), he has registered 76 receptions for 1,079 yards (14.2 average) and eight touchdowns. Among NFL tight ends, Kittle ranks fifth in receptions, third in receiving yards, second in yards per reception and second in receiving touchdowns. His eight receiving touchdowns are the most among NFC tight ends. He has also registered four games with 100-or-more receiving yards this season, the most by any tight end in the NFL. Kittle's 1,079 receiving yards mark his fourth career and second-consecutive 1,000-yard season. His four career 1,000-yard seasons are the third-most in franchise history and tied for the second-most by a tight end in NFL history."
The 49ers' season hasn't exactly gone to plan, as injuries derailed the defending NFC champions to a 6-10 record with one game remaining. Their loss last week to the Detroit Lions secured their spot as fourth in the NFC West.
Similar sentiments could be carried for Arizona, as their 6-4 start quickly cooled off to a 7-9 record entering today. They're locked into third in the division.
Kickoff between the Cardinals and 49ers is set for 2:25 PM local time here at State Farm Stadium.