Tasty! Cardinals Will Have 50+ New Food Offerings This Year
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are set to host fans at State Farm Stadium for the first time (officially, since the team has camp practices there) this weekend for their preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints.
The Cardinals - recently named as the most affordable NFL franchise in terms of fan-fare and concessions - debuted over 50 new products coming to the stadium this season:
VIDEO BELOW
More information on the new items, and where they can be found this season:
Craft Culinary Concepts
Chicken and Waffle Sandwich
- Crispy Fried Chicken topped with Maple Chive Butter, Honey Hot Pimento Cheese Bites (Creamy Pimento Cheese Breaded and Deep-Fried then dowsed in Hot Honey Sauce) and a Fried Pickle served between two Golden Brown Waffles
- Available at Sections 102, 107, 129, 408, 420
Flaming Hot Cheeto Chicken Tenders
- Crispy Chicken Tenders Coated in Tostitos Nacho Cheese Sauce and Crushed Flaming Hot Cheetos and served with a side of Freshly Sliced Dill Pickles
- Available at Sections 102, 107, 129, 408 and 420
Nutty Asian Salad – Choice of Chicken or Vegan (V, VG)
- Fresh Napa Cabbage, Kale, Red Cabbage, Carrots, Edamame, Cucumber, Mandarin Oranges, Cashews and Fried Rice Noodles served with Sesame Ginger Dressing and an option to add Grilled Chicken Breast
- Available at Sections 103, 125, 220, 227
Meatball Hoagie on a Stick
- Two Large Meatballs intertwined with Hoagie Dough, topped with freshly grated Parmesan Cheese and served with a side of Marinara Sauce
- Available at Sections 119, 406 and 437
Vegan Vegetable Summer Rolls (V, VG)
- Seasonal Crisp Vegetables, Basil and Rice Noodles wrapped in Rice Paper, and served with Sweet Thai Chili Sauce
- Available at Sections 103, 125 and 220
Macho Nachos
- Nachos loaded with Ground Beef, Salsa, Cheese, Sour Cream, Black Olives, Guacamole and Jalapeños piled high in a Souvenir Cardinals Football Bowl
- Available at Sections 119, 406, 437 and 452
Additional New Craft Culinary Concepts Concession Items Available Exclusively in the Club Level
Cotton Candy Burrito
- Cotton Candy Flavored Ice Cream topped with Fruity Pebbles, Froot Loops, Marshmallows, Skittles, Mini M&M’s, Gummy Bears and Sprinkles all wrapped in a Melt-in-your-Mouth Cotton Candy Shell
- Available at Sections 222 and 247
Vegan Pizza (V, VG, GF)
- Cauliflower Crust smothered in Cilantro Onion Pesto Sauce and topped with Vegan Cheese, Vegan Cream, Pickled Red Onions and Smoked Jackfruit Birria
- Available at Sections 209 and 240
Vienna Beef Jalapeno Cheddar Dog-a-Dilla
- Juicy Vienna Beef Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage topped with Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Crema and Scallions rolled inside a Pressed Tortilla
- Vienna Beef Jalapeno Cheddar Hot Dogadilla – Topped with Beef Birria, Oaxaca Cheese, Cilantro and Onions or Chili, Shredded Cheddar and Diced Onions
- Available at Section 227
Vegan Buffalo Cauliflower Bites (V, VG)
- Bite-Sized Chunks of Fresh Cauliflower dowsed in Tangy Buffalo Sauce and served with a side of Zesty Vegan Chipotle Aioli
- Available at Sections 213, 235 and 247
Vienna Beef Jalapeño Baked Pretzel Dog
- Juicy Vienna Beef Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage wrapped in Ben’s Pretzels Dough
- Available at Section 220
Big AZ Chicken Taquito
- Shredded Chicken and Sharp Cheddar Cheese rolled into a Large Crisp Tortilla and served with Fresh Salsa
- Available at Sections 213, 235 and 247
Red Chili Parmesan Chicken Tenders
- Crispy Chicken Tenders Coated in Red Chili Parmesan Garlic Sauce
- Available at Section 247
Local Brands
Spinato’s Pizzeria
Located at Sections 113, 132, 416 and 440
- RedZone Pizza – 8” Pizza with Signature Sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Roasted Bell Peppers, Pepperoncini and Spinato’s Special Spinach Spice
- Pepperoni Pizza – 8” Pizza with Signature Sauce, Mozzarella and Pepperoni
- Cheese Pizza – 8” Pizza with Signature Sauce and Mozzarella
- Italian Beef Sandwich – Italian Beef, Hot Giardiniera and Au Jus on a Toasted Baguette
- Cheesy Garlic Bread – Olive Oil, Garlic, Butter, Parmesan
- Caesar Salad – Romaine, Imported Parmesan, Garlic Croutons and Caesar Dressing with an option to add Grilled Chicken
- Brownie Bites – Bite-Sized, Home-Made Chocolate Brownies with Powdered Sugar
Scoopwell’s Dough Bar
Located at Sections 118 and 424 and available at Sections 222 and 247
- Peanut Butter Squares – Gooey Peanut Butter Cereal Bar topped with Chocolate Butterscotch Fudge
- Cookie Sundae – Freshly Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie topped with choice of Ice Cream (Cookies & Cream, Mint Chip, Chocolate Chip or Birthday Cake)
- Ice Cream Sandie – From Scratch Soft Baked Cookies packed full of Hand Scooped Ice Cream
- 50/50 – Two scoops of Cookie Dough (Chocolate Chip, Brownie Batter, Cookies & Cream, Cake Batter or GF Chocolate Chip) and two scoops of Ice Cream
Bario Queen
Located at Sections 135
- Three Taco Combo –
- OMG Birria Sandwich – Beef Birria, Mexican Cheese Sauce and Jalapeños
- Walking Tacos – Choice of Beef Birria, Green Chili Pork or Elote
- Barrio Guacamole – World Famous Guacamole served with Tortilla Chips
- Dessert Nachos – Tortilla Chips covered in Cinnamon Sugar, Mexican Chocolate Sauce, Whipped Cream and Strawberries
Kaizen
Located at Sections 136, 217 and 240
- Cardinals Roll – Spicy Crab, Cucumber, Panko Shrimp, topped with Spicy Tuna, Black Masago, Spicy Mayo
- Big Red Roll – Big Eye Tuna, Panko Fried Shrimp, Spicy Crab Mix, Cucumber, Avocado, Jalapeño-Cilantro
- California Roll (GF) – Crab Mix, Cucumber, Avocado
- Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl – Spicy Tuna, Tobiko, Green Onion, Edamame, Cucumbers, Mango Salsa, Sesame Seeds, Ginger
- Salmon Poke Bowl – King Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Green Onion, Cucumbers, Mango Salsa, Sesame Seeds, Ginger
- Kaizen Poke Bowl – King Salmon or Big Eye Tuna, Kaizen Poke Sauce, Sushi Rice, Avocado, Edamame, Microgreens, Sesame Seeds, Ginger
- Short Rib Bao Buns – Beef Short Rib topped with Pickled Veggies and House Made Slaw in a Bao Bun
- Hibachi Bowl - Garlic Butter, Seasonal Veggies and Rice with choice of NY Strip, Chicken, Shrimp or Soy Glazed Tofu (V, VG)
- Yakisoba Bowl - Noodles, Napa Cabbage, Onion, Carrots, Shitake Mushrooms, Green Onion, Ginger and Sesame with Choice of NY Strip, Chicken, Shrimp or Soy Glazed Tofu (V, VG)
Amelia’s by EAT
Available at Sections 222 and 247
- Lemon Bars (GF)
- Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies (GF)
- Brown-Butter Rice Crispy Treats (GF)
Heritage at Sportsman’s Park
Located at Section 137 and available at Sections 406, 437 and 452
- Sonoran Dog - Bacon Wrapped Hot Dog topped with Cotija Cheese, Pickled Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Candied Jalapenos and Salsa Verde
- Brisket Sliders – 16-Hour Smoked Brisket, BBQ Sauce & Shaved Yellow Onion on a Brioche Bun
Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar
Located at Section 113
- Fried Mac and Cheese – Panko Coated Mac & Cheese Bites coated with Truffle Parmesan Cheddar Sauce
- Flanker’s Wings – Chicken Wings coated in Buffalo Sauce served with Veggies and choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch
Cold Beer and Cheeseburgers
Located at Sections 109 and 444
- All American Burger – American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Pickle
- 1000 Island Burger – Provolone Cheese, Pickle, Lettuce and 1000 Island Dressing
Honey Bears
Located at Sections 124 and 203
- Hot Link Sandwich – Spicy Hot Link on a Freshly Baked Bun smothered in Honey Bear’s BBQ Sauce
- Loaded Fries –topped with choice of Smoked Pork, Beef or Chicken and BBQ Sauce
- Loaded Mac n’ Cheese – topped with choice of Smoked Pork, Beef or Chicken and BBQ Sauce
- Fried Shrimp Basket – served with French Fries
- Fried Okra Basket – served with French Fries
Lolas Tacos
Located at Sections 127, 211 and 434
- Lola Bowl - Rice and Pinto Beans with Cilantro, Onions and Salsa and choice of Carne Asada or Chicken
- Mexican Style Elote – Corn on the Cob slathered with Mexican Crema, Chili Lime Powder, Lime Juice and Salty Cotija Cheese with an option to add Crushed Flamming Hot Cheetos
Pork on a Fork
Located at Section 127
- Loaded Baked Potato – Baked Potato topped with choice of Smoked BBQ Brisket or Pork, Nacho Cheese and Sour Cream
- Big Red Mac and Cheese – Al Dente Cavatappi Pasta in a rich Cheese Sauce topped with choice of Smoked BBQ Brisket or Pork, Nacho Cheese and Hot Cheeto Dust