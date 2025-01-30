Three Perfect NFL Draft Fits For Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals clearly have a type when it comes to the NFL Draft, and I wouldn’t anticipate general manager Monti Ossenfort strays too far off the path and checklist he’s made for himself.
There are needs that must be filled in the 2025 NFL Draft, and the class is tailored for the Cardinals weaknesses.
Trench players on both sides of the ball and pass rushers are the musts for Arizona and the 2025 class is loaded at both spots. It’s a perfect opportunity for the Cardinals to fill those needs not just once but twice depending on how many picks they acquire or trade once the draft rolls around.
Naturally, there are some players who make zero sense for the Cardinals to target, but then on the flip side we have players who make perfect sense for Arizona to add. The latter is what we’re here to discuss.
Of the entire 2025 NFL Draft and the multiple amounts of players that I’ve previously mocked to the Cardinals for Mock Draft Monday, these three are my favorite fits for the team.
For what it’s worth, all three of these players are guys who I anticipate will be day one picks as well as players who match the value of the 16th overall selection. There are many players who I like for the team, but quite frankly these three would be my favorites and they just happen to be round one guys.
Anyways, these are the three players that I’d love the most for the Cardinals to draft.
Armand Membou, Offensive Tackle, Missouri
Paris Johnson Jr. flipped from right tackle to left tackle this past year and by all accounts it was a successful transition. Johnson should be entrenched on the left side for years to come. However, right tackle is a huge hole as of now. Jonah Williams barely played last year and he’s a likely cap casualty anyways. Beyond that, there’s not much that should make fans feel confident.
The Cardinals could grab their bookend offensive tackle opposite Johnson and finally establish the offensive line as a clear strength of the team.
Membou has been climbing the draft board recently and appears to be headed on a collision course with round one. Membou won’t turn 21-year-old until the end of March while showing off some serious upside on the strong side of the line, earning Second-Team All-SEC honors this past season after going the year without surrendering a sack.
I feel like some Cardinals fans would be disappointed with drafting an offensive lineman for the second time in three years, especially with so many needs on defense, but Membou is worth the selection.
Jack Sawyer, Edge Rusher, Ohio State
Sawyer just feels like the perfect player for Monti Ossenfort’s apparent checklist:
- Former five-star recruit
- All-Big Ten Conference awards, including Academic All-Big Ten
- 54 games played
- High-level athlete with some versatility
Honestly, I can’t think of a player who checks as many boxes for the Ossenfort formula that we’ve seen in his two previous draft classes.
Beyond that, Sawyer is just a good football player, and he improved each year in Columbus before evolving into a program legend this past season thanks to his heroics during the Buckeyes’ College Football Playoff run to a national championship. Sawyer is a terrific run defender and the pass rushing prowess was on full-display this season.
The question of how much better can Sawyer be than he is right now may be up for debate, but what I know is h’s read to start from day one. More importantly, you know exactly what you’re getting – a stout run defender, an above-average pass rusher, and a leader who displays it by example.
Instant impact. High-level player. Team captain potential. Yup, this is a slam-dunk.
Kenneth Grant, Interior Defensive Lineman, Michigan
The Cardinals’ biggest weakness on the entire roster feels like the interior of the defensive line. Last offseason’s free agency signings failed spectacularly and aside from Dante Stills I am not a fan of anyone else on the current depth chart. The 2025 NFL Draft class has some rockstar interior defenders, but my favorite prospect for the Cards’ defense is Grant.
The Michigan standout was an excellent run defender from the interior with the Wolverines, but he’s shown some upside as a pass rusher, too. Grant can get home for plays in the backfield, and quite frankly that’s what I value the most with him.
With the way the Cardinals’ defense is currently running there is a lot more value on outside pass rush and blitzing than there is pass rushing from the interior. Stills check off the box for taking down the QB from the interior, so now I want a big body who stands up against the run and takes on double teams. All the things a great defensive tackle does.
Sacks are a bonus.
Grant provides exactly what the Cardinals need from an interior defender and he’s big enough at 6’3 and 339 lbs to play nose tackle. I’d be thrilled for this addition to the defense even knowing that the sack totals likely don’t skyrocket. But the run defense would take a MASSIVE step forward.