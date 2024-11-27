Tom Brady, Andy Reid Both Recruited Cardinals Legend
The career of Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will go down as one of the best ever, one that will see him enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame upon first opportunity in 2026.
Fitzgerald dominated the game for an extensive time frame, making plays both in his youth and just prior to calling it quits. His rare blend of traits on top of hands that rarely dropped any pass made him a premier target to anybody, though he remained with the Cardinals for the entire duration of his career.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and former New England Patriots/Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady can say they at least tried to sway Fitzgerald on their team.
On a recent "Let's Go!" podcast with Fitzgerald and Brady, the two were joined by Reid, who said he tried a strong amount of times to lure Fitzgerald to Kansas City - even after he retired.
Reid: "I've tried to hire Larry 15 different times, man. I begged him even when he was out a year to come back. Come on!"
Brady: "That makes two of us. I tried to recruit Larry many times and he kept shooting me down. I'm like, most guys get excited [when I recruit them], Fitz is like, 'no, I'm pretty good here' and I said, 'wait a minute, hold on, we got to get you in some big games!' and he said, 'no, I'm pretty happy with where I'm at' - I think he made a good decision.
Reid: "He's the mayor there! He owns the place."
Calling Fitzgerald the mayor around these parts may be selling him short, as his production as a player, loyalty to the organization and how he carried himself off the field has made him the true definition of a role model.
The idea of Fitzgerald teaming up with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City or Brady - whether that's in New England or Tampa Bay - is a fun idea, though Fitzgerald clearly valued playing his entire career with one organization.
Though Cardinals fans haven't had much to cheer for, laying claim to Fitzgerald's talents each Sunday is a bright spot for everybody, especially in a modern era of sports where superstars tend to team up with each other.