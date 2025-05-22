Two Cardinals Among NFL's Top Veterans
The Arizona Cardinals have shifted the outlook on their roster in recent years under GM Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon.
Rather than focusing their energy and resources on signing aging veterans, Arizona has adopted a more youthful approach, emphasizing drafting, developing and providing opportunities for young, rising players.
But that's not to say there isn't a steady veteran presence (or two) in the desert.
Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman compiled a list of the NFL's best veterans, recognizing the top 30 players over the age of 30 entering the 2025 NFL season.
Not one, but two Cardinals veterans were listed. At No. 14, it was DL Calais Campbell, who spent his first nine seasons in Arizona before reuniting with his former team this offseason at the ripe age of 38.
"At 38, Campbell continued to defy age after leading all interior defenders with an 85.9 run-defense grade in 2024. He added 39 pressures and five sacks, showing he’s far from just a run-stopper. Campbell returns to Arizona for his age-39 season, where he previously earned a career-high 91.2 PFF grade in 2016," Wasserman wrote.
Just three spots down, at No. 17, was another familiar face — workhorse RB James Conner. Conner has just recently surpassed 30 years of age, but has shown no signs of the usual slowing of NFL backs of that age. If anything, he continues to look more powerful, as his 2024 season saw him record a second straight 1,000-yard season, the first time in his eight-year career.
"Conner continues to thrive in Arizona’s downhill run scheme. His 92.2 rushing grade over the past two seasons trails only Derrick Henry among running backs. He also set career highs in 2024 with 1,094 rushing yards and 68 missed tackles forced," Wasserman continued.
That effort earned Conner an extension, as he's now under contract for the next two years. Considering he's been the focal point of Arizona's offense, it's nice to have the stability of a smart, powerful veteran, both on the field and in the locker room.