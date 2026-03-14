4 Cardinals Free Agents Who Could Still Re-Sign With Arizona

The Arizona Cardinals have been busy through the NFL's first week of free agency, seeing plenty of names come and go as the 2026 league year is officially here.

The Cardinals have welcomed a mixed bag of starters and depth pieces to the desert while waving goodbye to some notable names from last year.

As of today, the Cardinals have over $40 million in "effective" cap space, which removes the amount projected to be needed for a team's draft class. There's still plenty of moves the organization can make, including bringing these four players back:

Calais Campbell

Who wouldn't want Campbell back in the desert for 2026? He held his own side of the bargain when it came to his reunion tour last season. If this season is different remains to be seen, though Campbell still clearly has some gas left in the tank.

Nobody would be upset if the legend hit retirement or geared up for one last Super Bowl run elsewhere. With that said, Campbell should have every door open if he wants to return to Arizona.

Will Hernandez

The Cardinals have inked depth pieces such as Matt Pryor and Elijah Wilkinson, but Arizona still needs some juice in the room — especially within the interior.

Enter Mijo: The beloved veteran guard who might just be past his prime due to age and injuries, though at worst he's a solid locker room presence and at best he'll provide healthy competition and depth at either guard spot.

Darren Hall

Arizona's secondary is full at both cornerback and safety, though Hall is a rare player who can do both at a solid level.

There's a reason the Cardinals have kept him around the last two years. On top of special teams, he's a versatile piece that can plug and play where needed.

Especially with defensive coordinator Nick Rallis returning, this would be an underrated move to bring Hall back.

Travis Vokolek

Don't let non-ball knowers fool you: The Rams loved to utilize multiple tight end sets just like the Cardinals. Trey McBride is an all-around elite weapon while secondary man Elijah Higgins is more acclimated to the run game. Tip Reiman is obviously a key blocking piece when healthy.

From there, Vokolek would projected as Arizona's next best option, especially in the run game. If LaFleur is going to construct an offense anywhere close to what we saw Los Angeles do in recent memory, the Cardinals will need capable bodies in the tight end room that can win at the line of scrimmage.

Vokolek projects as just that.