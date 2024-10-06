UPSET: Cardinals Stun 49ers
The Arizona Cardinals improved to 2-3 in 2024 after a massive upset victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5.
Here's how the action panned out:
First Quarter
After forcing a three-and-out defensively on their first possession, the Cardinals received the ball - and it didn't take them long to find the end zone.
Shortly after finding Trey McBride on a 22-yard reception, quarterback Kyler Murray scampered on a QB-keeper for a 50-yard rushing touchdown to draw first blood.
AZ 7, SF 0
It didn't take long for the 49ers to find their own offensive momentum, as QB Brock Purdy found WR Brandon Aiyuk on a 53-yard pass to eventually set up a short field goal to put San Francisco on the board.
AZ 7, SF 3
After forcing a three-and-out, the 49ers went back to work and eventally found the end zone for their first touchdown of the day.
With names such as Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings helping push the ball down the field on a 13-play drive, it was TE George Kittle who performed clean-up duties with a five-yard touchdown to push the 49ers ahead.
SF 10, AZ 7
Second Quarter
The Cardinals thought they took the lead on a touchdown from McBride in the corner of the end zone before his catch couldn't survive the ground, though Arizona settled for a Chad Ryland (filling in for the injured Matt Prater) field goal to knot the score up early in the second.
AZ 10, SF 10
Arizona's bend-but-don't-break defense once again came through near the goal line, forcing San Francisco to trot out the field goal team after another 10-play drive.
SF 13, AZ 10
After moving into field goal range, the Cardinals thought they were about to level the score shortly before halftime before the 49ers blocked a field goal attempt and took the return all the way back for six.
SF 20, AZ 10
Looking to capture some momentum back, the Cardinals again found themselves in field goal range - though a swing pass intended for RB James Conner was intercepted by DE Nick Bosa.
The 49ers couldn't find the end zone to conclude the first half, though they were able to add a field goal with one second left to enter the locker room up 23-10 at halftime.
Note: 49ers kicker Jake Moody was hurt tackling DeeJay Dallas on a kickoff.
Third Quarter
After Arizona went three-and-out, the 49ers appeared to be on their way to potentially reaching 30 points on their first drive of the second half - before a tipped pass landed in the arms of Cardinals LB Mack Wilson, giving the Cardinals prime real estate and opportunity to put points on the board.
The Niners tightened up defensively, however, and forced a field goal attempt from Ryland - which was good from 42 yards out.
SF 23, AZ 13
The 49ers - with Moody out - weren't confident enough in their kicker to try an attempt from deep, so San Francisco was forced to go for it on 4th and 23 in Arizona territory, which they failed to convert.
Fourth Quarter
Arizona pieced together their longest drive of the game in 12-play, 73-yard fashion to find the end zone via an Elijah Higgins touchdown reception. A James Conner rush on the two-point conversion made it just a two-point game.
SF 23, AZ 21
The 49ers were threatening to potentially put a bow on the game, though a fumble by RB Jordan Mason deep in Cardinals territory gave Murray and co. the ball back with potential to take the lead.
With under three minutes left, the Cardinals were forced into a 4th and 5, which Murray backpedaled under pressure and found WR Marvin Harrison Jr. to keep the chains moving.
With 1:40 left, Ryland redeemed himself with a 35-yard field goal to push Arizona ahead 24-23.
AZ 24, SF 23
Purdy, under pressure looking to seal a win, was hit while throwing, prompting the ball to shoot in the air and falling eight in the lap of Cardinals LB Kyzir White, icing the game and giving Arizona the upset victory.