Way-Too-Early 2026 NFL Mock Draft
It’s time for our first mock for the 2026 NFL Draft! It’s all gas and no brakes for this draft night, but above all it’s a good opportunity to learn names to keep an eye on for the upcoming season.
Comparing next year‘s draft to this one, there’s one exceedingly massive difference between the two: Quarterback.
The 2026 class has a seemingly ridiculous amount of potential franchise faces at the position and may or may not include the long anticipated arrival of Arch Manning. But even if the third generation Manning doesn’t enter the draft, something that seems most realistic as of now, next year still possesses an extraordinary amount of passers.
Beyond quarterback, next year‘s class has several high-end pass rushers with a wide open competition for the top spot. There’s also exceptional depth at running back, offensive tackle, wide receiver, linebacker, and cornerback.
As a whole, the class looks to be a good looking one.
With all that being said, now is the time for us to mock this bad boy before we take a mock draft hiatus for a few months.
As we normally do before, we have an official draft order, the selections are based on FanDuel‘s inverse Super Bowl odds. So if you have a problem with where your team may be picking, take it up with Vegas.
Before we get started, after a lot of back-and-forth of debating and talking with others, I have decided to include Manning for this mock. Although I believe there is a lot of validity to him returning to college after next year, I think it would be inappropriate not to include someone who may be the new face of college football, and one day of the league.
Now that that’s out-of-the-way, the Cleveland Browns are on the clock…
1.) Cleveland Browns
The pick: Arch Manning, QB, Texas
The Browns have five quarterbacks on their roster and just spent two draft picks at the position… And not even one of them should stop the team from taking a guy first overall in a talent-rich quarterback class. But that’s OK with fans in this scenario, with the next Manning family member opting to declare.
Few sports families have the royalty the Mannings have, and Arch is ready to secure his throne for the next level. In limited playing time for the Longhorns, Manning has blown away even the highest expectations placed on him. Texas is a heavyweight to win a national title, and Manning is perhaps the biggest reason why.
It would be nice to see him end up in Cleveland, too, where he can create his own Manning legacy instead of playing in the shadow of his uncles or grandfather from their previous teams.
2.) New York Jets
The pick: Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson
I’m not out on Justin Fields after the promise he made last year with the Steelers. There’s plenty of good to work with in New York, including star receiver Garrett Wilson, to help try and turn his career around.
Of course, if the Jets are picking second overall, then that means it didn’t work out.
Klubnik showed a substantial amount of growth in 2024 after once looking like a five-star bust from high school. He’ll be looking to run it back this season and try for a national championship while he’s at it.
If Manning doesn’t elect to come out for the 2026 class, Klubnik would be my current QB1.
3.) New Orleans Saints
The pick: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
Few teams will have as bad a quarterback situation as the Saints will next season. It will likely be a year to forget for fans, who will likely be watching a lot of LSU football.
They’ll be able to treat themselves to their potential future franchise quarterback in Nussmeier.
A remarkable coming-out party mellowed out down the stretch of last season, but he decided to come back and polish off his skills. There’s a lot of potential here for Nussmeier, who also argues to be QB1 this summer.
4.) New York Giants
The pick: Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State
Thankfully, the Giants were smart enough to grab their quarterback of the future this year with Jaxson Dart, because if not, they would have been sitting in this position with four quarterbacks already off the board. Even in a deep class, that’s a worst-case scenario.
Instead, they’ll take one of the most talented defensive back prospects to come out of college this decade.
Downs has been a special player since his freshman season at Alabama and became even better last year with Ohio State. There isn’t much that he’ll need to do as a junior to prove himself more than he already has, but Downs has a legitimate opportunity to be the best non-quarterback prospect in the 2026 class.
The Giants will happily throw him into a secondary that hasn’t had a ballhawk like Downs since Antrel Rolle.
5.) Tennessee Titans
The pick: TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson
Next year’s edge rusher class could be as deep as this year’s; it’ll certainly start the season the same, with no clear front runner leading the class as the undisputed EDGE1. Parker will start the summer as my top guy.
The Clemson superstar has 16.5 sacks through two seasons, including 11 last year. He tagged on six forced fumbles for good measure. He looks to be one of the best defensive prospects to come out of the program in the last 10+ seasons, and when you sit and think about how many elite defenders have come from that program, you realize how big of a sentiment that is.
The Titans got their franchise quarterback with top overall pick Cam Ward and will add the cornerstone of their defense here.
6.) Carolina Panthers
The pick: Rueben Bain Jr, EDGE, Miami
Bain will be the other top candidate for EDGE1 for next year’s class. It’s honestly fair to consider them 1a and 1b for now.
Although the Miami product’s numbers dipped quite a bit last year, it’s worth noting he wasn’t completely healthy. And even in that time, he still flashed brilliance.
The Panthers are doing a terrific job building an offense around Bryce Young, but until they fix that defense, they aren’t going anywhere. Bain is the kind of game-changing edge rusher this defense needs and will fill the void they created after trading away Brian Burns.
7.) Las Vegas Raiders
The pick: Isaiah World, OT, Oregon
The Raiders’ decision to extend Geno Smith looks smart here as they face a similar situation to the Giants. Being too far down the board should encourage the team to capitalize on elite players that are available because of a quarterback run.
World was one of the top transfer prospects this offseason and is already projected to be the best offensive lineman for the stout Oregon team. You’ll be looking to build upon an impressive previous three seasons at Nevada with a chance to be the top lineman in next year’s class.
The Raiders need franchise players across the board, and a blind side protector has fallen onto their laps.
8.) Indianapolis Colts
The pick: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State
The Colts can justify taking the fourth quarterback off the board here if for no other reason than how pitiful their quarterback room is right now. Former fourth overall pick Anthony Richardson is fighting for his last chance to be the face of the franchise… With Daniel Jones.
That’s an absolute all-time low for anyone.
Allar is much different compared to those two as a passer while maintaining good-enough mobility. Pairing Allar with his old best friend, Tyler Warren, would get Indy’s offense right back on track.
9.) New England Patriots
The pick: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson
The Patriots have reloaded their defense and made some great investments to help Drake Maye in year two. Stefon Diggs gives the team a legitimate top receiver, but behind him are role players.
Adding Williams gives New England another legitimate passing option, and for the long term, as Diggs is in his 30s now. He and Maye can build a relationship together to last in the long term.
The Pats will have added their franchise quarterback, left tackle, running back, and wide receiver in three seasons. That’s how you turn a team around from a total rebuild the right way.
10.) Cleveland Browns (via JAX)
The pick: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami
The Browns own a second first-round pick thanks to the Jaguars' move for Travis Hunter. They’ll need to ensure their investment in their new franchise quarterback with a bodyguard for his blindside.
Mauigoa looked the part last year for the Hurricanes after being a top recruit out of high school.
Cleveland will need to get a long-term answer for its top receiver, but there should be a much higher priority for keeping Klubnik upright.
11.) Los Angeles Rams (via ATL)
The pick: Jermond McCoy, CB, Tennessee
The Rams managed to get Atlanta’s 2026 first-round pick thanks to the Falcons, and they capitalize by selecting a star cornerback.
McCoy made First-Team All-SEC honors in his debut with the Vols after a solid freshman season with Oregon State. He has the size you look for in today’s modern look, with terrific ball skills to match.
LA has an elite front seven but could use an ace in the secondary, and McCoy fits that bill perfectly.
12.) Miami Dolphins
The pick: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
The Dolphins are never going to get better until they put a much more serious effort into protecting Tua Tagovailoa. And with Terron Armstead officially retired, there is a hole to fill at left tackle.
Proctor settled in as the Tide’s left tackle in his second season. His massive frame will have many continuing to speculate about his potential to be even better than what he displayed as a sophomore.
The Dolphins offense has no shortage of weapons, and adding Proctor to the offensive line will make everything flow much easier.
13.) Seattle Seahawks
The pick: Anthony Hill Jr, LB, Texas
Hill is a truly special player. It didn’t take long for him to find the field as a freshman, and he exploded as a sophomore. His junior season is a highly anticipated one with a chance to skyrocket himself into the conversation for being the draft’s best defensive prospect.
The Longhorn linebacker plays all around the field and compiled eight sacks, four forced fumbles, and an interception last season. He had five more sacks in his freshman year for good measure. He’s becoming a very well-rounded defender who can fill the box score.
The Seahawks defense is continuing to take its identity under Mike Macdonald, and adding Hill next to Ernest Jones IV will take this defense to the next level. If health cooperates with the team, this defense will have few weak points.
14.) Dallas Cowboys
The pick: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia
The Cowboys did nothing to fix their wide receiver room and will leave it up to CeeDee Lamb to carry the room again. The team will sorely regret this decision.
Branch hasn’t been able to unlock his maximum potential so far in college, but perhaps a move to Athens from Los Angeles will do the trick for the all-world athlete. There’s no shortage of game-breaking upside with Branch, and we’re waiting for him to dial in. Branch is the type of player you give the ball to and let make a play.
Dallas needs someone like Branch to complement Lamb and open the offense up more. He’s a fit for all offenses if you can find a coach who can unlock his potential.
15.) Arizona Cardinals
The pick: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
We’re legally obligated to draft an Ohio State football player for the Arizona Buckeyes, I mean Cardinals. Tate will help fill a need that the team opted not to in this past draft.
Tate is preparing to be the next in line for Ohio State wide receiver royalty and following in the footsteps of so many before him. Even as the team’s third receiver, he hauled in over 700 yards and four touchdowns. There’s a chance for his production to skyrocket across from Jeremiah Smith as the team’s No. 2 option.
His jump to the pros will continue to allow him to dominate across from a star Ohio State receiver with Marvin Harrison Jr opposite him. But a big season from Tate could help separate him from a close pack right now atop the class.
16.) Pittsburgh Steelers
The pick: LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina
The Steelers haven’t signed Aaron Rodgers… yet, but he won’t fix anything. Neither will Mason Rudolph, Will Howard, or Skylar Thompson. Pittsburgh is kicking the can down the road until it invests in a legitimate quarterback of the future.
Sellers is something the Steelers aren’t used to with a mobile quarterback, but saw success with last season with Justin Fields before they unwisely benched him. He blends a big arm with terrific rushing skills that do things for Pittsburgh that they have seemingly refused to adapt to in today’s league.
There are plenty of weapons at Sellers' disposal for 2026 with DK Metcalf and Kaleb Johnson. Hopefully, the Steelers will commit to building the team around him and finally get back to being a true title contender.
17.) Chicago Bears
The pick: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn
The Bears have won the offseason Super Bowl once again, and they did it despite maintaining an average pass rush… At some point, they need to fix it…
Next year’s edge rushing class has several exciting prospects. Faulk is among them, and his incredible size and production will have many ready to list him as their early favorite to be the top guy.
Throwing Faulk opposite Montez Sweat should give Chicago the boost to its pass rush it needs to truly compete in the NFC. Their division alone requires this defense to get better at sacking the quarterback, and the Auburn star can round out the group.
18.) Denver Broncos
The pick: Peter Woods, IDL, Clemson
The Broncos’ defense is far from a need, but a good franchise makes sure it has resources available to fill future needs. Woods’ availability here can ensure Denver is set to continue stocking their defensive line.
You’ll have a hard time finding players on the field bigger than Woods, who recorded three sacks as a sophomore after not registering any as a freshman. He’s honing in on his passing rushing potential on top of being a stout run defender. And to top it all off, Woods spent a nearly equal amount of time playing inside and outside on the defensive line.
Denver would love to add such a versatile chess piece to this defense. Woods would help keep the group versatile and tough, which has been the key to success in Mile High.
19.) Los Angeles Chargers
The pick: Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon
Joey Bosa is gone, and Khalil Mack is on a one-year deal. Outside of Tuli Tuipulotu, there are few long-term answers for pass rushers on this roster.
Oregon’s Uiagalelei is starting to tap into his potential following a 10.5-sack campaign last season. The 6’5 and 270lbs edge rusher is set to be even better in year three under Dan Lanning… making him yet another candidate to contend for the honor of being next year’s EDGE1.
This Chargers team is a few pieces away from being contenders in the AFC, but they need long-term stability from their pass rush. Uiagalelei is the guy to get them that consistency.
20.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The pick: Suntarine Perkins, LB, Ole Miss
2025 is likely the swan song season for Lavonte David as he enters his 14th professional season, all with Tampa Bay. The Bucs thought they had his successor a few years back with Devin White, but he has since departed. The time has come to once again find his heir.
Perkins mustered up a disgusting 10.5 sack season in 2024, surrounded by no shortage of NFL defenders. He managed that while also maintaining responsibilities at linebacker. Another year of that will turn him into a sought-after commodity.
I see Perkins as no worse than what White was for Tampa Bay. Hopefully, he’ll find a way to stick around and be consistent with his tenure with the Bucs than the latter did.
21.) Houston Texans
The pick: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
Joe Mixon was terrific last season for Houston, but he’s never been one to string together consistent seasons, nor has he been the most explosive player in the world. Mixon typically does his damage through volume, and there’s no guarantee that he will be a bell cow option once again.
It would be wise for the Texans to get his replacement, and Love is a great option here in the early 20s.
Love topped over 1,100 rushing yards on just 162 carries (6.9 YPC) and 17 scores. He’s prone to making defenders look silly in space and has the jets to pull away for the big play. Love can balance out an offense that figures to be pass-heavy once again.
22.) Minnesota Vikings
The pick: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
The Vikings bypassed using a premium draft pick or a cornerback, so we will once again (lazily) mock them one in the first round of a new year’s mock draft. In fairness, this kid is more enticing than who Minnesota was looking at this year.
Terrell is the younger brother of AJ Terrell, the All-Pro cover man with the Falcons. The little brother is coming off a masterful sophomore season where he was consistently breaking up passes his way. He’s also a willing run defender, which isn’t exactly the cup of tea for defensive backs.
Should he take the next step forward and keep his assignments out of the endzone, Terrell could secure a selection on day one of next year’s draft. It will be quite a battle to move past some of his colleagues for the CB1 title, but he’ll be a top contender for it.
23.) San Francisco 49ers
The pick: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
The 49ers upgraded their team across the board, except for the offensive line… which was arguably their biggest need. I guess not every draft can be perfect.
Luckily for them, Fano is available in the 20s. Fano enjoyed a huge season in 2024 when he moved from left to right tackle for the Utes. His tenacity as a run defender is unmatched, and his physical style of play blends perfectly with the way Utah plays football.
Fano will be the team’s plug-and-play right tackle, although some are already speculating a possible move inside to guard. Honestly, though, it doesn’t matter – San Francisco has to start making this offensive line better eventually.
24.) Green Bay Packers
The pick: Domani Jackson, CB, Alabama
Jaire Alexander is back for now, but the Packers’ search for a cornerback will continue into next season.
Jackson is a high-profile name for the Tide, who is teetering on a breakout season after a middling start to his college career at USC. The dots are connecting for the former five-star recruit, and 2025 could be the year everything finally clicks.
I’m not sure I like Jackson to become CB1 in this class, but I certainly like him to put everything together and embrace his talent. Jackson is a ticking time bomb who can explode into something spectacular.
25.) Washington Commanders
The pick: LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama
The Commanders are a funny team. They don’t have many glaring weaknesses and are good enough to contend, but they’re also a team that could stand for upgrades across the board. Of course, you still have plenty of weaknesses to address, starting with the defensive line.
Overton was trending toward the first round of this year’s draft but decided to return to the Tide for another season to perfect his game. There is some fun discourse as to whether Overton is an edge rusher or an interior defensive lineman, but I say keep his hand in the dirt and let him attack the quarterback.
It’s a new-look defense for Washington in 2025, but they will take advantage of next year’s draft to start finding cornerstones for the unit. The sooner they do so, the sooner they’ll compete for a title more consistently.
26.) Cincinnati Bengals
The pick: Cayden Green, IOL, Missouri
The Bengals addressed their defense, much to their credit, in this past draft. Hopefully, those investments will work out, but the offensive line still needs some serious help.
Green was another Mizzou offensive lineman who dominated down the stretch of the season and feels primed to take the next step in 2025. The Tigers will need Green to be even better next season after taking a huge loss following the departure of Armand Membou.
Cincinnati’s offensive line has been an Achilles heel for some time, even with big investments made to try and fix it. Green is a great swing at the bat, especially in the late 20s.
27.) Los Angeles Rams
The pick: Sam Leavitt, QB, Arizona State
Leavitt took a three-win Arizona State team to the College Football Playoff in his first season with the Sun Devils. He looked fantastic tossing the ball around the yard for the team, and he’s being talked about as a sleeper candidate for the Heisman Trophy in 2025.
There’s a lot that Leavitt brings to the table, between arm strength and running ability, that makes him a nightmare for defenses. He’s also a quarterback who likes to build chemistry with his top targets, and Puka Nacua would be an awesome guy at the next level to befriend.
The Rams got the best corner in the draft with the Falcons' pick and managed to find their future quarterback with Matthew Stafford another year closer to retiring.
28.) Detroit Lions
The pick: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech
The Lions were killed by injuries last season, and no group was hurt more (no pun intended) than the defensive line. Detroit added bodies for the interior, but they could still use an ace off the edge opposite Aidan Hutchinson.
In fact, the current edge rushing group looks to be a liability if Hutchinson doesn’t get back to his usual self.
Bailey is off to Lubbock for his final collegiate season after tearing it up for the Cardinal. Coming off a seven-sack, five-forced-fumbles season, Bailey is hoping to go out with a bang in his likely lone season with Texas Tech.
29.) Kansas City Chiefs
The pick: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
The Chiefs have a lot of names at wide receiver, but how many are long-term options? Xavier Worthy is the only guy who fits that distinction, otherwise, the rest of the group is patchwork. Marquise Brown is on a one-year deal after an injury-plagued season. JuJu Smith-Schuster has overstayed his welcome in KC. Skyy Moore also has that distinction.
Aside from worth, the only other worthwhile options are rookie Jalen Royals and Rashee Rice, who is coming off an ACL injury and seems to be a fan of off-the-field shenanigans.
Patrick Mahomes deserves better, which is why we’re adding Tyson to this team. Tyson paced the nation in receiving yards for the back half of the regular season and is a threat at all three levels of the field.
30.) Buffalo Bills
The pick: Makhi Hughes, RB, Oregon
It seems inevitable that James Cook will move on from the Bills, who should take advantage and run him into the ground before letting him go. They will happily replace him with another freakish playmaker in Hughes.
The former Tulane star will try to make his impact at a much higher level after dominating with the Green Wave. Now with Oregon, Hughes will be tasked with holding down the fort in the backfield while the Ducks break in a new quarterback.
If Hughes can prove his production is based off his skill and not the level of competition he faced, he will present an argument to be a day one selection.
31.) Baltimore Ravens
The pick: AJ Harris, CB, Penn State
Marlon Humphrey is approaching 30 years old and has become a star nickel defender recently. A move inside would prolong his outstanding career, but it leaves a void opposite Nate Higgins.
Harris looks exactly like the kind of DB the Ravens covet at 6’1 and 191lbs. He’s a long operator who took advantage of his first year starting in Happy Valley. There was a ton on display from Harris to advertise himself as a breakout candidate for next season.
Baltimore has spent a ton of resources on its secondary in recent seasons, but they have a chance to make sure the cornerback position never gets weakened again with Harris’s addition.
32.) Philadelphia Eagles
The pick: Keon Sabb, SAF, Alabama
The Eagles have few dire needs as of now, thanks to a good draft class. Edge rushers remain in demand, but no one at the spot is currently as enticing as Sabb.
Although Sabb missed nearly half of last season injured, he looked ready to build off a good freshman season with Michigan. He will enter his third season and second with Alabama with high expectations to become a ballhawk, and his four career interceptions are pointing him in that direction.
Philadelphia will tinker with their replacement for CJ Gardner-Johnson this season, but adding Sabb could be too good to pass up, no matter who plays well.