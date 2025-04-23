Why Cardinals Need to Trade for Giants Pass Rusher
It's time for the Arizona Cardinals to take a swing.
The top-three picks of the 2025 NFL Draft feel all but certain by now: The Titans will select Cam Ward first overall. The Browns take Travis Hunter second. The Giants draft Abdul Carter third.
That last pick is the most intriguing, as the Giants already have two stud pass rushers with Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux. The former received a contract extension within the last calendar year, while the latter is waiting on the team to make a decision whether to pick up his fifth-year option.
That wouldn’t be as easy a decision to make if they do select Carter, and it may make Thibodeaux a trade candidate during the draft.
Should the Cardinals be in on him?
You bet your bottom dollar they should.
Arizona's biggest need has been to address the pass rush, specifically off the edge. The moves they’ve made so far this offseason have indicated they agree, from signing Josh Sweat to retaining Baron Browning.
It’s a great start, but we shouldn’t be done just yet.
The 2025 NFL Draft is a terrific way to cap things off for retooling the position. The class has no shortage of edge rushing talent, and the Cardinals would be foolish to pass on any - unless they were to make a deal for Thibodeaux.
It wasn’t long ago that he was considered one of the up-and-coming pass rushing stars in the league. A quality rookie season was followed up with an 11.5 sack campaign in 2024. Thibodeau experienced injuries last year that led to a let-down season that many were hoping would be his breakout.
It’s left New York at a crossroads with what to do with the former fifth overall pick. Normally, Thibodeaux is the kind of player whose fifth-year option you don’t have to think too much about picking up, but the circumstances the team faces make it a much more complicated situation.
And it’s because the aforementioned Carter will likely be available when the Giants pick third.
With the Penn State star being an option, allowing the team to get younger and cheaper at the position (perhaps even an upgrade of sorts), that’s tough to pass on. It’s what leads to a guy like Thibodeaux potentially emerging as available.
It then becomes a smart business decision for NYG to deal Thibodeaux to the highest bidder.
I would be one to suggest the Cardinals at least call and see what his price tag looks like. A collection of day three picks is worth it to me. Spreading out picks between this year and next year, too.
And if push came to shove, I’d be willing to move a day two pick if he came back with a late round pick to compensate.
There’s more than a few things that trading for Thibodeaux does for you. First and foremost, obviously you have established your edge rushing duo between him and Sweat. Not only are the two in the primes of their career, but they’ve had previous production and success, meaning you know what you’re getting from them.
This is a great draft to select an edge rusher, but if Arizona can take care of the position now, it will allow them to attack other spots in need of improvement such as the offensive line — a group that dries up quickly in terms of top-end/immediate starter players.
The team can also justify taking an interior defensive lineman on day one. The additions made in the offseason are short-term options compared to the two edge rushers who can be the present and future of the room.
Remember, Arizona also has plenty of cap space to retain Thibodeaux long-term; they certainly can pick up his fifth-year option immediately.
The Cardinals would have two seasons to kick the tires on the high-end talent pass rusher this way. The best case scenario is he returns to form at 100% health and now you have two ace pass rushers. But even the worst case is having an above average player for two years that you can move off easily.
To me, this is a slam-dunk decision for Arizona as a low-risk, insanely high-reward type of move.
If and when the Giants are shopping Thibodeaux, the Cardinals need to be one of the teams calling to acquire his services.