Why 'Perfect' Cardinals Free Agent Doesn't Make Sense
The needs that are most present for the Arizona Cardinals are generally obvious. Clearly, the Cardinals need an infusion of high-end talent on the defensive line and some reinforcements to the offensive line among other needs.
But Pro Football Focus takes a different approach to the Cardinals' needs. PFF recently released a list of every NFL team's "perfect match" in free agency, and their take on Arizona is a bit of a head-scratcher.
PFF has the Cardinals paired up with Bills and former Packers CB Rasul Douglas - yes, the very same player who marked the beginning of the 2021 Cardinals' downturn on Thursday night against the Packers.
The article explains the move as follows:
"The Cardinals will need to address their trenches, but locking down a legitimate perimeter CB1 next to slot star Garrett Williams should also be a priority in — especially considering the deep crop of available cornerbacks.
"Douglas wasn’t nearly as successful during 2024, recording only a 51.6 PFF coverage grade and a 116.9 passer rating when targeted. However, he would make tons of sense, given the Cardinals’ tendency to run Cover 3, which they did on 33.8% of coverage snaps last year. Douglas’ 77.2 PFF coverage grade in Cover 3 over the past two seasons is tied for the fourth-best mark in the NFL.
"He generated a 71.5 PFF coverage grade or higher from 2021 to 2023, so there’s a real chance that he could rebound with a new team next season. Landing with Jonathan Gannon makes sense on multiple fronts."
On paper, that reasoning does check out. While Williams has blossomed into an elite slot corner, some improvements could stand to be made on the outside, and an added veteran could bring depth and experience to a young cornerback room.
But head coach Jonathan Gannon is known for his development of young DBs, and that has begun to already show itself in the form of Max Melton, Starling Thomas V and even Kei'Trel Clark. Elijah Jones didn't get a chance to see the field in 2024, but he has potential as well.
While these names aren't exactly in elite conversations yet, their upward trajectory has been notable, and it's safe to assume they take another step in the right direction.
That, coupled with Sean Murphy-Bunting still being under contract (and having a much more solid 2024 season than fans might think, at that), doesn't exactly add up to CB being a huge position of need.
It would be nice to add talent and depth to any position group, but Douglas had a very poor 2024 season, and although the Cardinals are loaded with cap space, adding a question mark of a CB in free agency doesn't seem on-brand for GM Monti Ossenfort, or like something Gannon would push for.
The Cardinals need to focus on their trenches, both offensive and defensive, and that's most likely what they will do.