Will Cardinals RB James Conner Play vs Rams?
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals again saw running back James Conner on the practice field ahead of their Week 17 prep against the Los Angeles Rams, potentially giving a good sign for his status moving into the weekend.
With the Rams and Cardinals playing on Saturday rather than Sunday, the typical Wed-Thurs-Fri schedule for practice/injury reports has been bumped up by a day.
The Cardinals first listed Conner as a limited participant on their Tuesday report, and at minimum it again looks like he'll be that for Wednesday.
Conner exited the second half of Arizona's loss against Carolina after having his leg twisted on a tackle - he did not return to action.
When Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon met with reporters this week, he did not rule Conner out from playing on Saturday after doing so for starting tackles Paris Johnson Jr. and Jonah Williams.
Conner and backup running back Trey Benson could both be good to go.
“We’ll kind of see how they go, but that’s obviously why I didn’t rule them out. I know they both have a chance to play," Gannon said.
Conner reached over 1,000 yards rushing on Sunday, marking his second straight campaign doing so in Arizona. He was rewarded with a two-year contract extension earlier in the season, and as a result he'll be with the Cardinals through the end of 2026.
Even with Arizona out of the playoff picture, Conner is still a team leader and very much a prideful person - and if he can play, it sure feels like he'll suit up.
The Cardinals will practice once more on Thursday before designating players as out, questionable or doubtful ahead of Saturday.
Official inactives between the Rams and Cardinals will be released 90 minutes prior to kickoff at SoFi Stadium.