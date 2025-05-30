No. 1 Pick Highlights Cardinals Dream AFC South Trade Targets
Let’s head to the AFC South for our next four targets in our "dream players to trade for from each franchise" series for the Arizona Cardinals.
The AFC South is certainly an intriguing one with so much inconsistency on a year to year basis with which teams could/should win it. The Texans owned the division for now… But that could change as soon as this season.
But perhaps more than anything, it means that any of these four teams could go from contenders to sellers within a few months. It makes all four teams watch candidates to make a deal with.
The Cardinals enter win-now mode and making dream/big move is very realistic. It means teams who are more volatile than any other in the NFL could be willing to pick up the phone in an instant.
I feel like I could pick more than a dozen players combined from these four teams as potential trade options for the Cardinals, but these four players stand out the most with some being immediately available and others being more long-term targets.
I want to start off with a player who should’ve been in Arizona Cardinal from day one:
Houston Texans: Will Anderson
Once upon a Time, the Cardinals moved down in the 2023 NFL Draft with the Alabama superstar available to select before the Texans made the deal with the Cardinals to grab Anderson, who went on to be the Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Although Arizona still ended up with upcoming star offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr., there is still some remorse from fans on the team passing on a game-changing pass rusher.
Now, Anderson is a key foundational piece for a Houston team that is establishing itself as perennial playoff contenders. He’s not going anywhere anytime soon.
But, this is my article and as such, I can dream big and imagine a scenario that could have been a reality.
To be honest, even back then I was stunned Arizona passed on Anderson. They got a good return with several key players, but passing up a pass rusher, and one who fits this defensive scheme perfectly, still seems surreal.
Well, let’s change the future and bring who should’ve been a Cardinal to the desert.
Indianapolis Colts: Quenton Nelson
Yeah, even as a rookie in 2018, Nelson entered the pros with consensus opinion that he could become the best interior offensive lineman in the league one day. Then, he was a First-Team and
All-Pro as a rookie and is now one of the highest paid interior guys in the NFL.
That didn’t happen by accident.
Nelson may be nearly 30 years old, but he isn’t slowing down now or anytime soon. His position historically does not fall off at the dreaded 30-year mark, and the Notre Dame product has never missed the Pro Bowl continues to dominate even in “down” seasons.
Arguably Arizona’s biggest weakness on the roster is at guard, and Nelson instantly fixes the position. Sure, he can only play one spot, but you’re talking about the most drastic upgrade possible that the Cardinals could make there.
The Colts could wind up being sellers with the state of this roster and a potential rebuild in store. If Nelson is on the block, the Cardinals must, not should, be all in on adding him.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Josh Hines-Allen
I could’ve gone with Travis Hunter here, but I didn’t want to put two rookies on this type of list (more on that later). But to be completely honest, I struggle to think of edge rushers who are more perfect fits for Jonathan Gannon than Hines-Allen is.
Production? Check. Hines-Allen has 53 sacks over six seasons including two double digit years and a 17 sack season in 2023.
Versatility? Check. We’ve seen him play standing up and with a hand in the dirt throughout his playing career from college to the pros with elite play.
All of that goes together with Hines-Allen turning just 28-years-old before the season starts and a workable contract, considering his position and production.
Who knows what the Jaguars are going to do with a new and exciting head coach and their franchise quarterback locked up, despite consistently underachieving… But perhaps they would consider selling Hines-Allen while his stock is at his highest and a looming extension for Travon Walker.
Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward
The rookie I just mentioned is this year‘s number one overall pick and a gunslinger quarterback. Ward made one of the smartest decisions we’ve seen from a college football player in the last decade by deciding to withdraw from the 2023 draft class, transferring to Miami to work with Mario Cristobal, and perfect his skills to go from a mid-to-late round draft to the first overall pick.
Phenomenal stuff.
Ward has deserved all of the hype and love that he has been receiving. He is a quarterback with a big arm and the ability and confidence to throw the ball at all three levels of the field. Ward displayed his underrated athleticism this year, too, after keeping it tucked away at Incarnate Word and Washington State.
Truly, Ward showed off his complete potential with the Hurricanes and is primed to help turn the Titans around and get them back to the playoffs sooner rather than later — Especially in a weak AFC south division.
There’s less than a 0% chance Tennessee is trading their first overall pick this season or potentially even next season, but a Cardinals team who could be shopping for new quarterback soon can at least keep tabs on him.